Mnangagwa donates 1 000 goats to schools

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
First lady Auxillia Mnangagwa last week donated 1 000 goats to kick-start a massive goat-rearing project for schools and children's homes in the province.

The project was unveiled at Helen McGhie Primary School where Mnangagwa interacted with children from various schools; teaching them on tradition, storytelling and other cultural practices.

Through her Angel of Hope Foundation, she also handed over groceries and blankest to a children's home and two special needs schools namely Alpha Cottages, Alfred Walter Hostels and Henry Murray.

"As a way of ensuring sustainable forces of assistance for the homes in this province, I have launched a provincial project which will help generate income and other resources for the sustenance of these institutions.

"The Angel of Hope Foundation was formed upon realisation that there are so many children in need of assistance and support in shaping up a good child regardless of one's background, hence we are gathered here in that same spirit.

"Children are at the centre of my heart and it is also my desire that you grow up well and be empowered in all spheres of life. Storytelling (ngano) was a very important part of our lives as we were growing up. It provided an opportunity for families to gather together during the evening after a day's work and instil discipline in children," said Mnangagwa.

Source - tellzim

