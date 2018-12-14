Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa creates over 20 000 jobs

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
OVER 20 000 new jobs have been created in the agriculture sector, with at least another 10 000 people becoming newly employed in mining, as the economic turnaround masterminded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Government gathers momentum.

New employment has also been created in sectors such as food processing, clothing and footwear, and printing and publishing, among other sectors and industries.

Statistics from the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ministry show that the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) recorded 800 000 additional jobs in 2018 against 279 302 in 2017 and 252 234 in 2016.

The number of employers has also been increasing.

The figures available are for registered employers and employees, meaning informal businesses and jobs are not factored in.

The statistics show that general ranching and farming had 2 056 employers in 2016 and 107 405 employees. The number rose to 2 150 employers and 120 296 employees in 2017.

This year, the sector has 2 269 employers and 133 120 employees.

"In the general mining sector, there were 500 employers in 2016, with 48 204 employees before the figures leapt to 549 employers superintending a workforce of 55 453 in 2017 and currently there are 610 employers and 59 959 employees," the statistics reveal.

Textile manufacturers have increased from 39 in 2016 to 45 in 2018, all of them employing 5 461 and 6 003 people, respectively.

"There is also an increase in vegetables and animal oils manufactures, which increased from seven to 10 in the last two years, while employees have increased from 1 417 to 1 779 during the same period.

"The country has also witnessed an increase in the manufacturers of drug and medicine sector from 13 in 2016 to 16 in 2018, while 1 119 employees were recorded in 2018 from 877 in 2016.

"Milk production and distribution employers grew from 19 in 2016 to 24 in 2018, while employees grew to 837 from 692 during the same period."

President Mnangagwa recently said employment figures had hit a historic high due to various Government policies.

The Head of State and Government has set his sights on transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

In a recent interview, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president Mr Sifelani Jabangwe said: "Government policies such as SI 64 saw a number of companies opening up, while the New Dispensation saw some companies such as Olivine and Cairns being resuscitated.

"We are on the right path as a country despite the recent challenges that the country has been going through during the last quarter of the year. I believe it is a temporary setback. What is now needed is for the Government to reduce the budget deficit, cut foreign currency outflows and promote exports."

Employment figures are likely to soar as various Government-supported projects take-off.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Sunday Mail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa pledges reforms to promote democracy

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Khaya Moyo gets more Zanu-PF powers

1 hr ago | 614 Views

Mugabe son-in-law trial deferred to January

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF agrees Chamisa age bar

1 hr ago | 1297 Views

NGOs fear government ban

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Protesting teachers arrested

1 hr ago | 394 Views

Senior doctors join strike

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Gun-toting Zanu-PF activist convicted

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Econet dangles $3,2bn jackpot to shareholders

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Why Mthuli Ncube was at Zanu PF conference

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa endorsements dangerous for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Giant leap for Cassava

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Telecoms giants embrace infrastructure sharing

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Forget about US$ salaries, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Chiyangwa's challenger arrested

1 hr ago | 176 Views

End of road for exam cheaters

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa's govt goes shopping for aircraft

1 hr ago | 167 Views

'Don't abuse democratic space'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mistress claims body, estate of deceased lover

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Muduhwa, Nyoni give Bosso headaches

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF to increase presidential age limit

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Armed robbers arrested after mine heist

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Digitisation project gathers momentum

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF is unstoppable, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Delta sweats over beer supplies

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chenjerai Hunzvi's wife dies

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwean NGO engages in fights against drug and alcohol abuse

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zapu backs Chief Maduna on Petitioning President Mnangagwa to address Gukurahundi issue

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe government steps up road projects

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

IMF backs Mnangagwa's economic plan

2 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zanu-PF OKs Mnangagwa as its 2023 candidate

18 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Mnangagwa's Important Speech

22 hrs ago | 7702 Views

Kalawa Homecoming in disappointing line-up

23 hrs ago | 2416 Views

PHOTOS: MDC gala dinner held in Harare

23 hrs ago | 8825 Views

PHOTOS: Bomb found at ZBC studios

24 hrs ago | 11225 Views

Mnangagwa donates 1 000 goats to schools

24 hrs ago | 2508 Views

MDC Alliance losing Cllr jailed

24 hrs ago | 2795 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days