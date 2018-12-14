Armed robbers arrested after mine heist

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have arrested a group of four armed robbers who attacked a mine manager with stones and knobkerries before fleeing with his gun and $850, police confirmed.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the gang, which was armed with stones and knobkerries, attacked Mr Sindiso Mpala, a manager at Arthur Mine in Fort Rixon area on Tuesday at about 3pm while he was drinking at Pioneer Village 3 Business Centre also in Fort Rixon.He said the suspects, Prichard Ndaba (23) of Zhombe area, Daniel Gwanzura (35) from Kwekwe, Noah Zari (27) from Mutare and Mpumelelo Ndlovu (35) of Fort Rixon area who all work at Zulu Mine in Fort Rixon were arrested on the same day and were expected to appear in court."I can confirm that we have arrested a gang of four armed robbers who attacked a man and fled with his Star revolver and a wallet which had $850. Mr Sindiso Mpala who is a manager at Arthur Mine was drinking with his two workmates at Pioneer Village 3 Business Centre on Tuesday at around 3pm."They were approached by the gang who demanded to know why Mr Mpala and his workmates were drinking at the business centre and they ordered them to leave. Mr Mpala's workmates fled from the scene while he remained behind. The four men then attacked Mr Mpala with stones and knobkerries. They took his wallet which contained $850 and a Star revolver which had five rounds before fleeing," he said.Chief Insp Ndebele said the matter was reported to the police who carried out investigations leading to the arrest of the four men. He said the revolver was recovered but the money was not.Chief Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public to ensure that they secured their firearms whenever they carried them around. He also appealed to people to desist from carrying around large sums of money as that could make them a target of robbers."We appeal to people to desist from carrying around large sums of money especially now that we are approaching the festive season. Carrying around the money will only make people a target of robbers thereby putting their lives at risk. People should also ensure that they handle their fire arms properly and see to it that they are secure and at arm's reach. This will also enable one to react appropriately when under attack," he said.