'Don't abuse democratic space'

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans should not abuse the democratic space that the New Dispensation has created, and should enjoy their rights while fully respecting fellow citizens, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has counselled.He said his Zanu-PF party was determined to entrench the rule of law both in the party and Government for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.This follows deliberate acts of provocation by the opposition, particularly the MDC Alliance which conducted a farcical mock inauguration of its leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, after President Mnangagwa soundly beat him in the July 2018 harmonised elections.Closing Zanu-PF's 17th Annual National People's Conference here yesterday, President Mnangagwa said: "Therefore we are determined to entrench internal party democracy."We want to entrench rule of law, constitutionalism, in the party and the country. Because it is us who fought the armed liberation struggle to give unto ourselves democracy. However we will guard against those who want to abuse the democracy."This space of democracy must be enjoyed knowing that respect for other people should continue also to be entrenched."Turning to the issue of corruption, President Mnangagwa said he was happy that there was a unanimous resolution by the Conference to tackle the vice head-on.As such, he called on those in leadership in the Second Republic to be exemplary and exercise servant leadership."I am happy that all the thematic committees have agreed to fight corruption," said President Mnangagwa."Zvaratidza kuti mabazi ose agara mose mataura kuti huori hatihude. However, those in positions of leadership must be servant leaders who serve and prioritise the people's interests in that they do day and night."Nhaka yatinosungirwa kusiya isu tigere kuno vakuru venyu kune vachatitevera ndeyekuti the second republic yanga iri a servant leadership Republic."President Mnangagwa hailed the Conference for coming up with sound and firm resolutions to direct the operations of Government in the Second Republic.This is in keeping with the thrust of the Second Republic that the party is supreme and should direct the Government in the quest to build an upper middle-income economy by 2030."The resolutions will help Government to be more focused and guided by the will of the people," said President Mnangagwa. "We value all the constructive contributions with regards to all the sub sectors of the economy, agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism, infrastructure, energy, ICT and social services."As conference has directed, we will accelerate the various strategies that will lead to the modernisation of our agriculture sector and ultimately increased production and productivity."The conference was held under the theme "Zimbabwe is open for Business: Unity, peace towards an upper middle-income economy by 2030."The indaba drew more than 6 000 delegates, including representatives from sister liberation movements from across Southern Africa.