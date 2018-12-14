Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Forget about US$ salaries, says Mthuli Ncube

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has poured cold water on demands by civil servants to be paid in United States dollars, saying union leaders are misleading "gullible" members by claiming the government has capacity to pay salaries in foreign currency.

Ncube told The Standard in an interview on the sidelines of the just ended Zanu PF conference in Esigodini, Matabeleland South, yesterday that government had no capacity to pay salaries in foreign currency because it did not generate US dollars.

"The government doesn't, as you know, produce US dollars," he said in response to a question about the impact of his austerity measures.

"All we know is that US dollars are allocated at the central bank to productive sectors, to areas of need such as fuel, fertilisers and so forth, so there is no question of government providing salaries in US dollars," he added.

Ncube said this a day after senior doctors joined the on-going strike by their juniors, who started boycotting work on December 1 demanding to be paid in US dollars. The doctors argued that the devaluation of the bond note on the parallel foreign currency market and rising prices of goods and services had rendered their salaries meaningless.

Other civil servants, including teachers, have also tabled demands to be paid in foreign currency. The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe members are currently on a protest march from Mutare to Harare demanding that they be paid in US dollars.

On arrival in Harare, they plan to camp at Ncube's offices to press him to accede to their demands. However, the minister said the government was not going to succumb to the demands.

"I urge the leadership of those unions who are pushing their members in that direction to desist from misguiding their members into believing that government is able to give them salaries in US dollars," he said.

"Government does not produce US dollars in the first place. I urge them to desist from misleading their members; it is not fair that the enlightened leadership mislead their gullible members in this way."

The government insists that the bond note is at par with the US dollars, but most businesses are aligning their prices with the obtaining rates on the foreign currency parallel market.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa pledges reforms to promote democracy

1 hr ago | 350 Views

Khaya Moyo gets more Zanu-PF powers

1 hr ago | 675 Views

Mugabe son-in-law trial deferred to January

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Zanu-PF agrees Chamisa age bar

1 hr ago | 1421 Views

NGOs fear government ban

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Protesting teachers arrested

1 hr ago | 419 Views

Senior doctors join strike

1 hr ago | 389 Views

Gun-toting Zanu-PF activist convicted

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Econet dangles $3,2bn jackpot to shareholders

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Why Mthuli Ncube was at Zanu PF conference

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Mnangagwa endorsements dangerous for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Giant leap for Cassava

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Telecoms giants embrace infrastructure sharing

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chiyangwa's challenger arrested

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

End of road for exam cheaters

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa's govt goes shopping for aircraft

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Don't abuse democratic space'

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mistress claims body, estate of deceased lover

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Muduhwa, Nyoni give Bosso headaches

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF to increase presidential age limit

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Armed robbers arrested after mine heist

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Digitisation project gathers momentum

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zanu-PF is unstoppable, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Delta sweats over beer supplies

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chenjerai Hunzvi's wife dies

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwean NGO engages in fights against drug and alcohol abuse

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zapu backs Chief Maduna on Petitioning President Mnangagwa to address Gukurahundi issue

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa creates over 20 000 jobs

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe government steps up road projects

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

IMF backs Mnangagwa's economic plan

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

Zanu-PF OKs Mnangagwa as its 2023 candidate

18 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Mnangagwa's Important Speech

22 hrs ago | 7710 Views

Kalawa Homecoming in disappointing line-up

23 hrs ago | 2420 Views

PHOTOS: MDC gala dinner held in Harare

23 hrs ago | 8847 Views

PHOTOS: Bomb found at ZBC studios

24 hrs ago | 11237 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days