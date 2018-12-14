Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Giant leap for Cassava

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe's spin-off Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited (CSZL) will finally list on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) on Tuesday after the Strive Masiyiwa-owned telecommunications giant complied with the bourse's regulations on allocation of shares.

Econet (EWZL) last month announced that it was unbundling its technology, financial and insurance segment, which contributes about 39% of its total revenue, into the newly formed CSZL to allow the group to focus on growing digital service opportunities in Zimbabwe.

The company made an offer to its shareholders to convert 1 166 906 618 debentures into new ordinary shares subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. The move was meant to increase Econet's equity to cater for unbundling CSZL away from the main business, raise capital and deal with its debt obligations. However, minority shareholders raised concerns around the process, leading to delays in the listing.

On Friday Econet said it had decided to transfer 50% of the debentures into CSZL in the meantime, paving way for this week's debut on the ZSE. The shares will have a nominal value of 4.665 US cents per debenture and a coupon rate of 5% per annum and are redeemable on May 3, 2023.

"Consequently, 2 590 577 241 issued ordinary shares in Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited will be listed by way of introduction on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange on Tuesday the 18th of December 2018," Econet group company secretary Charles Banda said in a statement. Banda said the split in shares between EWZL and CSZL became necessary because the debenture conversion was yet to be done.

"As a result of the demerger, 583 453 309 debentures being 50% of 1 166 906 618 debentures in issue in EWZL will be transferred to CSZL, with the balance remaining in EWZL," he said.

"The split of the debentures between EWZL and CSZL has been necessitated by the fact that debenture conversion has not yet taken place."

The conversion of the debentures should have been completed a week ago, according to a schedule released month. CSZL is the holding company for EcoCash, Steward Bank, Econet Life Private Limited and Econet Insurance Private Limited. Save for Econet Life, among others.

The Econet offshoot's recorded assets were worth $657, 12 million as at the end of the financial year ended February 28, 2018.

The company has grown its gross revenue annually at an average rate of 57, 77% since 2014 to $257, 75 million during the period under review. CSZL raised its net income to $70, 72 million as at the end of February 28, 2018 from a 2017 comparative of $18, 73 million and a loss-making position of $29, 16 million in 2014.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa pledges reforms to promote democracy

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Khaya Moyo gets more Zanu-PF powers

1 hr ago | 584 Views

Mugabe son-in-law trial deferred to January

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zanu-PF agrees Chamisa age bar

1 hr ago | 1215 Views

NGOs fear government ban

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Protesting teachers arrested

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Senior doctors join strike

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Gun-toting Zanu-PF activist convicted

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Econet dangles $3,2bn jackpot to shareholders

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Why Mthuli Ncube was at Zanu PF conference

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa endorsements dangerous for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Telecoms giants embrace infrastructure sharing

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Forget about US$ salaries, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Chiyangwa's challenger arrested

1 hr ago | 170 Views

End of road for exam cheaters

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa's govt goes shopping for aircraft

1 hr ago | 166 Views

'Don't abuse democratic space'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mistress claims body, estate of deceased lover

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Muduhwa, Nyoni give Bosso headaches

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF to increase presidential age limit

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Armed robbers arrested after mine heist

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Digitisation project gathers momentum

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF is unstoppable, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Delta sweats over beer supplies

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chenjerai Hunzvi's wife dies

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwean NGO engages in fights against drug and alcohol abuse

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zapu backs Chief Maduna on Petitioning President Mnangagwa to address Gukurahundi issue

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa creates over 20 000 jobs

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zimbabwe government steps up road projects

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

IMF backs Mnangagwa's economic plan

2 hrs ago | 657 Views

Zanu-PF OKs Mnangagwa as its 2023 candidate

18 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Mnangagwa's Important Speech

22 hrs ago | 7699 Views

Kalawa Homecoming in disappointing line-up

22 hrs ago | 2416 Views

PHOTOS: MDC gala dinner held in Harare

23 hrs ago | 8813 Views

PHOTOS: Bomb found at ZBC studios

24 hrs ago | 11214 Views

Mnangagwa donates 1 000 goats to schools

24 hrs ago | 2508 Views

MDC Alliance losing Cllr jailed

24 hrs ago | 2794 Views

China tells Zimbabwe 'Don't blame us, sort your own house'

24 hrs ago | 5576 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days