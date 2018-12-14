Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet dangles $3,2bn jackpot to shareholders

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Shareholders in Econet Wireless, who held shares before November 22, 2018 and still have them, will receive their own share of a $3,2 billion bonanza on Tuesday.

This is when Cassava SmarTech Zimbabwe Limited - the holding company of EcoCash - will start trading on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange as an independent company.

The "spin-off" of Cassava SmarTech, which also houses EcoSure, Steward Bank, Kwese Iflix, EcoFarmer, Vaya and the eCommerce platform Ownai, has unlocked the greatest value in the history of stock trading in Zimbabwe, with one leading international research analyst saying it could be worth well above $3,2 billion upon listing.

African Alliance, an international research firm, said Cassava's $200 million earnings (EBITDA) should be multiplied by 16 to 18 times to establish its actual valuation, based on global comparisons of this type of business.

Cassava Zimbabwe's earnings are projected to exceed $200 million for the company's full year ending February 28, 2019.

This places Cassava Zimbabwe in the top three listed companies in Zimbabwe with analysts saying Cassava was growing faster than both Econet Wireless and Delta Corporation. The free share distribution will take place tomorrow, and shareholders will be able to buy and sell shares from Tuesday onwards.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa pledges reforms to promote democracy

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Khaya Moyo gets more Zanu-PF powers

1 hr ago | 535 Views

Mugabe son-in-law trial deferred to January

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF agrees Chamisa age bar

1 hr ago | 1125 Views

NGOs fear government ban

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Protesting teachers arrested

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Senior doctors join strike

1 hr ago | 331 Views

Gun-toting Zanu-PF activist convicted

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Why Mthuli Ncube was at Zanu PF conference

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa endorsements dangerous for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Giant leap for Cassava

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Telecoms giants embrace infrastructure sharing

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Forget about US$ salaries, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Chiyangwa's challenger arrested

1 hr ago | 165 Views

End of road for exam cheaters

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa's govt goes shopping for aircraft

1 hr ago | 164 Views

'Don't abuse democratic space'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mistress claims body, estate of deceased lover

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Muduhwa, Nyoni give Bosso headaches

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF to increase presidential age limit

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Armed robbers arrested after mine heist

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Digitisation project gathers momentum

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF is unstoppable, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Delta sweats over beer supplies

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Chenjerai Hunzvi's wife dies

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwean NGO engages in fights against drug and alcohol abuse

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zapu backs Chief Maduna on Petitioning President Mnangagwa to address Gukurahundi issue

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa creates over 20 000 jobs

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zimbabwe government steps up road projects

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

IMF backs Mnangagwa's economic plan

2 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zanu-PF OKs Mnangagwa as its 2023 candidate

18 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Mnangagwa's Important Speech

22 hrs ago | 7696 Views

Kalawa Homecoming in disappointing line-up

22 hrs ago | 2415 Views

PHOTOS: MDC gala dinner held in Harare

23 hrs ago | 8799 Views

PHOTOS: Bomb found at ZBC studios

23 hrs ago | 11207 Views

Mnangagwa donates 1 000 goats to schools

24 hrs ago | 2507 Views

MDC Alliance losing Cllr jailed

24 hrs ago | 2793 Views

China tells Zimbabwe 'Don't blame us, sort your own house'

24 hrs ago | 5575 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days