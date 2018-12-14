Gun-toting Zanu-PF activist convicted

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zanu PF activist from Nyabira has been sentenced to two months in jail after threatening to shoot a villager he found setting up a goat pen.Chinhoyi magistrate Letwin Rwodzi was last week told that on November 27, Brighton Matikiti (47) found Peter Imbayago of Umvukwe Farm building a goat pen and ordered him to stop, saying the farm belonged to him.Imbayago told Matikiti that he had been instructed to build the pen by his employer who owned the land and the Zanu PF activist drew out a pistol from his pocket and pointed it at the complainant.He threatened to kill Imbayago if he did not comply with his orders. The matter was reported to the police, leading to Matikiti's arrest. Imbayago told the court that Matikiti had boasted that he was untouchable because he was a Zanu PF member.Matikiti pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two months in prison or pay a $200 fine.