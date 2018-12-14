Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Protesting teachers arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
NINE members of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), who have been marching from Mutare to Harare demanding salaries in United States dollars, were arrested in Macheke yesterday.

According to ARTUZ spokesperson Macdonald Kondo, who escaped the arrests, police in Marondera called the marchers and ordered them not to proceed with their programme claiming it was in violation of the Public Order and Security Act (Posa).

"Just after Macheke, anti-riot police from Marondera arrived and blocked the road, saying what we were doing was illegal," he said.

"A clash erupted resulting in the participants being forced into police cars and taken to Macheke Police Station. As for now, they are charged with violating Posa."

According to Kondo, those detained included ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure, secretary-general Robson Chere, Gerald Takawira, Godfrey Chanda, Christine Jubane, Takemore Mhlanga, Regai Chinhuto, Brenda Musavengana and Taurai Boots.

Close to 100 ARTUZ members are marching from Mutare to Harare demanding government to pay teachers in US dollars as well as giving them full bonus payouts. They started the march last week and hoped to finish the 270km walk in 10 days.

"We have engaged lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to assist us," Kondo said from Macheke.

The teachers were later taken to Marondera by the police. Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said he was yet to receive a report about the arrests yesterday evening.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa pledges reforms to promote democracy

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Khaya Moyo gets more Zanu-PF powers

1 hr ago | 571 Views

Mugabe son-in-law trial deferred to January

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF agrees Chamisa age bar

1 hr ago | 1189 Views

NGOs fear government ban

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Senior doctors join strike

1 hr ago | 348 Views

Gun-toting Zanu-PF activist convicted

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Econet dangles $3,2bn jackpot to shareholders

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Why Mthuli Ncube was at Zanu PF conference

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Mnangagwa endorsements dangerous for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Giant leap for Cassava

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Telecoms giants embrace infrastructure sharing

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Forget about US$ salaries, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Chiyangwa's challenger arrested

1 hr ago | 167 Views

End of road for exam cheaters

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa's govt goes shopping for aircraft

1 hr ago | 165 Views

'Don't abuse democratic space'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mistress claims body, estate of deceased lover

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Muduhwa, Nyoni give Bosso headaches

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF to increase presidential age limit

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Armed robbers arrested after mine heist

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Digitisation project gathers momentum

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF is unstoppable, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Delta sweats over beer supplies

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chenjerai Hunzvi's wife dies

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwean NGO engages in fights against drug and alcohol abuse

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zapu backs Chief Maduna on Petitioning President Mnangagwa to address Gukurahundi issue

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa creates over 20 000 jobs

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zimbabwe government steps up road projects

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

IMF backs Mnangagwa's economic plan

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Zanu-PF OKs Mnangagwa as its 2023 candidate

18 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Mnangagwa's Important Speech

22 hrs ago | 7698 Views

Kalawa Homecoming in disappointing line-up

22 hrs ago | 2416 Views

PHOTOS: MDC gala dinner held in Harare

23 hrs ago | 8808 Views

PHOTOS: Bomb found at ZBC studios

24 hrs ago | 11209 Views

Mnangagwa donates 1 000 goats to schools

24 hrs ago | 2507 Views

MDC Alliance losing Cllr jailed

24 hrs ago | 2794 Views

China tells Zimbabwe 'Don't blame us, sort your own house'

24 hrs ago | 5576 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days