Mugabe son-in-law trial deferred to January

THE trial of former President Robert Mugabe's son-in-law failed to start last Friday after the defence said they were served with state papers late.Simba Chikore is facing unlawful detention charges together with a former Air Zimbabwe security guard, Simbarashe Mutimbe.The duo's trial was pushed to January 24 next year with consent from both accused.Chikore once sought to be removed from remand saying the case should continue by way of summons.This was after prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa sought to have the case merged with that of Mutimbe."The State should have notified us (about) its intention so that we prepare for such decisions; we needed that courtesy," Chris Jnr Venturas, Chikore's attorney.However, the magistrate ruled in favour of the State saying Chikore would "not suffer any prejudice if jointly charged with Mutimbe".According to the State, Chikore "hatched a plan and connived"with Mutimbe to unlawfully detain and deprive Bertha Tsitsi Zakeyo of her freedom movement.The duo reportedly refused to allow Zakeyo exit her work place at Zimbabwe Airways Private Limited premises for four hours against her will.The allegations arose on June 7 this year when Chikore sacked Zakeyo for allegedly leaking company secrets. Zakeyo was the company's legal officer.It is alleged that Chikore then tried to force Zakeyo to signa letteraccepting her dismissal, but she refused to do so, demanding the presence of her lawyer.Court heard Mutimbe then prevented Zakeyo from leaving the company.