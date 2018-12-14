Khaya Moyo gets more Zanu-PF powers

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has moved to centralise its communications by passing a resolution giving secretary for information Simon Khaya Moyo the sole responsibility to speak on behalf of the former liberation movement.In resolutions made at the end of Zanu-PF's 17th annual conference, it was made clear that Khaya Moyo will now have sole responsibility to speak on the party's behalf."That the party's secretary for information and publicity will always be the party spokesperson," one of the resolutions said.