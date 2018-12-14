Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF conference: A show of the rich, poor

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zanu-PF annual people's conference was officially opened yesterday by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Esigodini amid a sea of poverty that was, however, drowned as fashion and top-of-the-range vehicles took over the show.

While Mnangagwa arrived here aboard a military helicopter, his supporters were a mixture of the rich and poor.

Some came aboard the latest vehicles while others arrived on buses and perched precariously on trucks, clad in different colours that are part of the ruling party regalia.

Every party official, from the youth league national political commissar chanted the slogan ED for 2023 and denounced those in the ruling party who are eying the presidency just a few months after elections.

Through song, Mnangagwa was pronounced a king as each province tried to outdo the other.

Some referred to Mnangagwa as "our father" while the slogan ED-PFee gained currency.

When it was the turn of Masvingo province, Central Intelligence Organisation boss Isaac Moyo just smiled as his wife, who is MP for Mwenezi West, danced to the song
that also exalted Mnangagwa.

"As a province, we resolved that you (ED) are going to be our sole candidate for 2023," said Rabelani Choeni the Zanu-PF chairperson for Matabeleland South in his welcoming remarks.

Zanu-PF's second secretary - who is the country's vice president - Constantino Chiwenga also threw his weight behind Mnangagwa saying the ruling party's first secretary should serve for two terms.

Chiwenga's bold and unequivocal declaration left the packed auditorium on its feet with the ruling party's chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri saying it settled the succession question.

"The two full terms you shall have so that the party continues to draw from your wisdom. We will not wait for 2023 we will start to work for that now to ensure that you win," said Chiwenga as he gave the vote of thanks.

Muchinguri-Kashiri, who chaired the meeting, said Chiwenga had defeated prophets of doom who are fanning seeds of division in the presidium.

"What I have discovered is that they are people who are dreaming and they are people who want to cause divisions within the party leadership. We have been told that he is supposed to finish two full terms and that is a message that we should carry home that there are no divisions within Zanu-PF," said Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Chiwenga, who is seen as eying the presidency, also insisted Mngangagwa will be the country's sole candidate for the 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kembo Mohadi did not attend the party's 17th conference as he is sick, Mnangagwa said.

"He was not sent anywhere but he is sick. If he gets better he might come for the conference but he is in Harare," Mnangagwa said as he corrected Muchinguri-Kashiri who had said Mohadi had been sent on an assignment.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

S&P blow for Zimbabwe indices

6 mins ago | 17 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires Youth Officers

23 mins ago | 137 Views

Chiyangwa defeated in Zifa presidential race

35 mins ago | 583 Views

Bev's pregnancy claim revisited

52 mins ago | 172 Views

'Mnangagwa govt incurs credibility deficit'

53 mins ago | 71 Views

Chamisa to decide Mudzuri fate

58 mins ago | 153 Views

MDC Chamisa resolve to continue mounting pressure on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe asylum seekers panic in UK diaspora

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Zanu-PF 'Chinhu chedu' politics dominates Esigodini Conference: While Zimbabwe burns!

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Apostle Talent Chiwenga is not only a foolish prophet but also fake

1 hr ago | 378 Views

Mnangagwa told to clear arrears first

1 hr ago | 293 Views

'Zimbabwe must boost democratic dividend'

1 hr ago | 61 Views

'Zimbabwe under-reported cholera deaths'

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa feels heat over economy

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa fumes over R5 million bribe

1 hr ago | 185 Views

MDC national council to decide Mudzuri fate

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa steal Christmas Joy

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa pledges reforms to promote democracy

4 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Khaya Moyo gets more Zanu-PF powers

4 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Mugabe son-in-law trial deferred to January

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF agrees Chamisa age bar

4 hrs ago | 4747 Views

NGOs fear government ban

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Protesting teachers arrested

4 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Senior doctors join strike

4 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Gun-toting Zanu-PF activist convicted

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Econet dangles $3,2bn jackpot to shareholders

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Why Mthuli Ncube was at Zanu PF conference

4 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa endorsements dangerous for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Giant leap for Cassava

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Telecoms giants embrace infrastructure sharing

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Forget about US$ salaries, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

Chiyangwa's challenger arrested

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

End of road for exam cheaters

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mnangagwa's govt goes shopping for aircraft

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

'Don't abuse democratic space'

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mistress claims body, estate of deceased lover

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Muduhwa, Nyoni give Bosso headaches

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF to increase presidential age limit

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Armed robbers arrested after mine heist

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Digitisation project gathers momentum

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF is unstoppable, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Delta sweats over beer supplies

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chenjerai Hunzvi's wife dies

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwean NGO engages in fights against drug and alcohol abuse

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zapu backs Chief Maduna on Petitioning President Mnangagwa to address Gukurahundi issue

5 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa creates over 20 000 jobs

5 hrs ago | 837 Views

Zimbabwe government steps up road projects

5 hrs ago | 594 Views

IMF backs Mnangagwa's economic plan

5 hrs ago | 936 Views

Zanu-PF OKs Mnangagwa as its 2023 candidate

21 hrs ago | 1442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days