Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa feels heat over economy

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
With Zimbabwe's economy continuing to tank - and long-suffering citizens now desperate for some respite - President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday told thousands of Zanu-PF delegates gathered in Esigodini for the party's annual conference that their focus must be solely on coming up with solutions to stem the rot.

He also vowed that his government would do everything in its power to turn the country's burning economy around - an untenable situation which he readily admitted was causing immense suffering for Zimbabweans.

At the same time, Mnangagwa reminded the assembled ruling party bigwigs that elected officials were servants of those people who had voted them into power.

However, the Zanu-PF leader once again ruled out any chance of him forming a government of national unity (GNU) with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa - whom he said he had defeated "cleanly and fairly".

Mnangagwa's address to his followers came as Zimbabwe has remained in the grip of a mega economic crisis which has continued despite the country holding relatively peaceful elections on July 30.

It had been hoped by many people inside and outside Zimbabwe that the polls would bury many of the problems that were encountered during the ruinous rule of ousted former president Robert Mugabe.

"This conference is being held against the backdrop of an economy which is characterised by fuel shortages, high cost of drugs, medicines, farming inputs and fertilisers, as well as a wide range of basic commodities.

"Government, along with industry, continues to dialogue and interrogate the cost build-ups towards finding lasting solutions which will bring permanent relief to consumers and greater stability to the economy.

"The onus is upon us to come up with key economic resolutions. Our country has immense potential to grow our economy in various sectors such as mining and agriculture," Mnangagwa said yesterday.

"We also need to address the question of our own domestic currency, once the correct economic fundamentals are in place," he added.

The 76 year-old Zanu-PF strongman spoke as doctors continued with their strike which has paralysed public health institutions in the last three weeks, as they press for improved wages and working conditions.

"We are seized with the challenges in our health services sector. We appeal to those in the health services sector to always balance between matters of their welfare and the need to save lives.

"We noted that drugs are now in short supply and we are setting up Natpharm pharmacies in all provinces and prices of drugs will be affordable. We urge those in the health sector to be considerate," he said.

The striking doctors are also protesting the severe shortages of pharmaceutical drugs at public hospitals - as well as the selling of available drugs in foreign currency by retail pharmacies, the poor state of the country's hospital infrastructure, in addition to their "falling" salaries which they now want the government to pay in foreign currency.

Zimbabwe's health delivery system has for a while now been battling myriad problems as a result of the country's worsening economic climate.

Apart from the urgent issue of the striking doctors, long suffering Zimbabweans have also had to contend with rising prices of basic consumers goods and widespread shortages of items such as cooking oil - which have disappeared from supermarket shelves.

Thousands of commuters have also had their travel plans thrown into chaos, due to the current fuel shortages being experienced in the country.

As a result, Mnangagwa has come under growing pressure from disillusioned citizens over the worsening local economic situation - after having been feted in his early days in office for superintending over arguably the most peaceful elections since Zimbabwe's independence from Britain in 1980.

However, the government's recent austerity measures - which are seen as the first steps towards reviving the country's economy - have not found resonance with the majority of hurting Zimbabweans.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa yesterday announced that he would next week make public the findings of the commission of inquiry that he appointed to probe the deadly August 1 violence which left at least six people dead in Harare.

The shootings commission, which was chaired by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe, handed over its findings to Mnangagwa two weeks ago - surprising many people in the process for the speed with which it had completed its work.

Apart from Motlanthe -other members of the inquiry were academics Lovemore Madhuku and Charity Manyeruke, Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) ex-president Vimbai Nyemba, Rodney Dixon of the United Kingdom, former Tanzanian chief of the defence forces General Davis Mwamunyange and ex-Commonwealth secretary-general Chief Emeka Anyaoku of Nigeria.

Political analysts have also said the August 1 violence and the resultant deaths had done a lot of harm to Mnangagwa's quests to mend years of frosty relations between Zimbabwe and Western governments.

The shootings occurred after millions of Zimbabweans had cast their votes in the polls to choose both a new Parliament and president - following the dramatic fall from power of Mugabe last November.

The elections were the first since 1980 to be held in the country without Mugabe's participation, whose 37-year, iron-fisted rule was stunningly ended by a military intervention which triggered events that ended with his resignation.

The elections also marked the first time that the main opposition MDC was not represented by its founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who lost his brave battle against colon cancer on Valentine's Day this year.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube retires Youth Officers

16 mins ago | 52 Views

Chiyangwa defeated in Zifa presidential race

28 mins ago | 424 Views

Bev's pregnancy claim revisited

45 mins ago | 133 Views

'Mnangagwa govt incurs credibility deficit'

45 mins ago | 56 Views

Chamisa to decide Mudzuri fate

50 mins ago | 110 Views

MDC Chamisa resolve to continue mounting pressure on Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe asylum seekers panic in UK diaspora

57 mins ago | 306 Views

Zanu-PF 'Chinhu chedu' politics dominates Esigodini Conference: While Zimbabwe burns!

58 mins ago | 163 Views

Apostle Talent Chiwenga is not only a foolish prophet but also fake

58 mins ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa told to clear arrears first

58 mins ago | 263 Views

'Zimbabwe must boost democratic dividend'

59 mins ago | 56 Views

'Zimbabwe under-reported cholera deaths'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zanu-PF conference: A show of the rich, poor

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa fumes over R5 million bribe

1 hr ago | 175 Views

MDC national council to decide Mudzuri fate

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa steal Christmas Joy

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa pledges reforms to promote democracy

4 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Khaya Moyo gets more Zanu-PF powers

4 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Mugabe son-in-law trial deferred to January

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zanu-PF agrees Chamisa age bar

4 hrs ago | 4652 Views

NGOs fear government ban

4 hrs ago | 638 Views

Protesting teachers arrested

4 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Senior doctors join strike

4 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Gun-toting Zanu-PF activist convicted

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Econet dangles $3,2bn jackpot to shareholders

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Why Mthuli Ncube was at Zanu PF conference

4 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mnangagwa endorsements dangerous for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Giant leap for Cassava

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Telecoms giants embrace infrastructure sharing

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Forget about US$ salaries, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chiyangwa's challenger arrested

4 hrs ago | 451 Views

End of road for exam cheaters

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mnangagwa's govt goes shopping for aircraft

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

'Don't abuse democratic space'

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mistress claims body, estate of deceased lover

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Muduhwa, Nyoni give Bosso headaches

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF to increase presidential age limit

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Armed robbers arrested after mine heist

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Digitisation project gathers momentum

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF is unstoppable, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Delta sweats over beer supplies

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chenjerai Hunzvi's wife dies

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwean NGO engages in fights against drug and alcohol abuse

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zapu backs Chief Maduna on Petitioning President Mnangagwa to address Gukurahundi issue

5 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa creates over 20 000 jobs

5 hrs ago | 821 Views

Zimbabwe government steps up road projects

5 hrs ago | 590 Views

IMF backs Mnangagwa's economic plan

5 hrs ago | 932 Views

Zanu-PF OKs Mnangagwa as its 2023 candidate

21 hrs ago | 1442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days