MDC Chamisa resolve to continue mounting pressure on Mnangagwa

News / National

by Jacob Mafume

The MDC National Council met on the 15th of December 2018 at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai house and deliberated on a number of issues.The MDC noted with concern the worsening economic crisis and the Zanu-PF government's business as usual approach especially in respect of the health sector and the ongoing doctor's strike.In this regard the party resolved to continue mounting pressure using various lawful political actions on Zanu-PF and Emmerson Munangagwa until Zimbabwe gets back on its feet, including the exercise of the rights provided in section 59 of the Constitution.The party also discussed the ideology crisis arresting the country. In this regard, the Party will set up the Morgan Tsvangirai School of Ideology to orient, develop cadres and inculcate values of social democracy.In respect of the party's parliamentary campaign in the 2018 election, the party resolved to set an inquiry to review candidate selection and make recommendations for future elections.The meeting reviewed progress made in the integration process and resolved that the process be completed in the shortest possible time.The meeting noted the allegations against Vice President Mudzuri's conduct and resolved that the matter be dealt with by the Presidium.All these resolutions are part of the party's strategy to build a strong and broad alternative with ideological clarity, which can proffer policies that can rescue the economy and more importantly a coalition against dictatorship with capacity to reclaim Zimbabwe.The festive period can be argued to be a period of rest yet it appears to the MDC that no Zimbabwean will rest due to the issues bedeviling the motherland.Doctors are on strike, teachers are demonstrating, prices are always on the rise, basics are unavailable and inaccessible.The meeting recommitted its effort to proffer viable solutions to all these challenges.In respect of the teachers' demonstrations, the National Council was disturbed by the news of arrests of the leaders of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe and demands their immediate release.Attempts to close democratic space in Zimbabwe must come to an end.Behold the New. Change that Delivers!Jacob MafumeMDC National Spokesperson