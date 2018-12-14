Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Chamisa resolve to continue mounting pressure on Mnangagwa

by Jacob Mafume
1 hr ago | Views
The MDC National Council met on the 15th of December 2018 at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai house and deliberated on a number of issues.

The MDC noted with concern the worsening economic crisis and the Zanu-PF government's business as usual approach especially in respect of the health sector and the ongoing doctor's strike.

In this regard the party resolved to continue mounting pressure using various lawful political actions on Zanu-PF and Emmerson Munangagwa until Zimbabwe gets back on its feet, including the exercise of the rights provided in section 59 of the Constitution.

The party also discussed the ideology crisis arresting the country. In this regard, the Party will set up the Morgan Tsvangirai School of Ideology to orient, develop cadres and inculcate values of social democracy.

In respect of the party's parliamentary campaign in the 2018 election, the party resolved to set an inquiry to review candidate selection and make recommendations for future elections.
 
The meeting reviewed progress made in the integration process and resolved that the process be completed in the shortest possible time.

The meeting noted the allegations against Vice President Mudzuri's conduct and resolved that the matter be dealt with by the Presidium.

All these resolutions are part of the party's strategy to build a strong and broad alternative with ideological clarity, which can proffer policies that can rescue the economy and more importantly a coalition against dictatorship with capacity to reclaim Zimbabwe.

The festive period can be argued to be a period of rest yet it appears to the MDC that no Zimbabwean will rest due to the issues bedeviling the motherland.

Doctors are on strike, teachers are demonstrating, prices are always on the rise, basics are unavailable and inaccessible.

The meeting recommitted its effort to proffer viable solutions to all these challenges.

In respect of the teachers' demonstrations, the National Council was disturbed by the news of arrests of the leaders of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe and demands their immediate release.

Attempts to close democratic space in Zimbabwe must come to an end.

Behold the New. Change that Delivers!

Jacob Mafume
MDC National Spokesperson

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Jacob Mafume

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

S&P blow for Zimbabwe indices

6 mins ago | 17 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires Youth Officers

22 mins ago | 132 Views

Chiyangwa defeated in Zifa presidential race

34 mins ago | 567 Views

Bev's pregnancy claim revisited

51 mins ago | 167 Views

'Mnangagwa govt incurs credibility deficit'

52 mins ago | 67 Views

Chamisa to decide Mudzuri fate

57 mins ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe asylum seekers panic in UK diaspora

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Zanu-PF 'Chinhu chedu' politics dominates Esigodini Conference: While Zimbabwe burns!

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Apostle Talent Chiwenga is not only a foolish prophet but also fake

1 hr ago | 375 Views

Mnangagwa told to clear arrears first

1 hr ago | 289 Views

'Zimbabwe must boost democratic dividend'

1 hr ago | 61 Views

'Zimbabwe under-reported cholera deaths'

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa feels heat over economy

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF conference: A show of the rich, poor

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa fumes over R5 million bribe

1 hr ago | 185 Views

MDC national council to decide Mudzuri fate

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa steal Christmas Joy

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa pledges reforms to promote democracy

4 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Khaya Moyo gets more Zanu-PF powers

4 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Mugabe son-in-law trial deferred to January

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF agrees Chamisa age bar

4 hrs ago | 4734 Views

NGOs fear government ban

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Protesting teachers arrested

4 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Senior doctors join strike

4 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Gun-toting Zanu-PF activist convicted

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Econet dangles $3,2bn jackpot to shareholders

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Why Mthuli Ncube was at Zanu PF conference

4 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa endorsements dangerous for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Giant leap for Cassava

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Telecoms giants embrace infrastructure sharing

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Forget about US$ salaries, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

Chiyangwa's challenger arrested

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

End of road for exam cheaters

4 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mnangagwa's govt goes shopping for aircraft

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

'Don't abuse democratic space'

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mistress claims body, estate of deceased lover

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Muduhwa, Nyoni give Bosso headaches

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF to increase presidential age limit

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Armed robbers arrested after mine heist

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Digitisation project gathers momentum

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF is unstoppable, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Delta sweats over beer supplies

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chenjerai Hunzvi's wife dies

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwean NGO engages in fights against drug and alcohol abuse

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zapu backs Chief Maduna on Petitioning President Mnangagwa to address Gukurahundi issue

5 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa creates over 20 000 jobs

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Zimbabwe government steps up road projects

5 hrs ago | 594 Views

IMF backs Mnangagwa's economic plan

5 hrs ago | 935 Views

Zanu-PF OKs Mnangagwa as its 2023 candidate

21 hrs ago | 1442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days