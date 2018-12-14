News / National
Chiyangwa loses Zifa presidential race
Phillip Chiyangwa withdraws his candidature and concedes defeat, so no more re-run.
Philip Chiyangwa - 24
Felton Kamambo - 35
therefor Kamambo is new Zifa president
Vice President
Gift Banda
The committee members are
Sugar Chagonda, Philemon Machana, Chamu Chiwanza and Brighton Malandule
More to follow
Source - Byo24News