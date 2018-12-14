Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiyangwa loses Zifa presidential race

by Ndou Paul
1 min ago | Views
Phillip Chiyangwa withdraws his candidature and concedes defeat, so no more re-run.

Philip Chiyangwa - 24
Felton Kamambo - 35

therefor Kamambo is new Zifa president

Vice President
Gift Banda

The committee members are
Sugar Chagonda, Philemon Machana, Chamu Chiwanza and Brighton Malandule

More to follow


Source - Byo24News

