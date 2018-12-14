Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube retires Youth Officers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The government says it has started retiring 3384 Youth Officers as part of civil service reforms proposed in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) and the 2019 national budget.

In a statement, Public Service Commission Secretary, Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said the development is part of efforts to reform the civil service in order to change existing orientation, structure, functioning, nature, performance, efficiency and ethical base for the civil service.

"A number of measures are earmarked for implementation and these include right-sizing, reassignment and restructuring of the civil service in order to respond to the new ethos as espoused in vision 2030, Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) and devolution agenda. In the first phase of implementing civil service reforms, government has since initiated the process of retiring 3 384 youth officers in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and redirecting their energies to activities that have the potential to improve their livelihoods. The main criterion being used to retire the youth officers is based on whether the members possess the requisite qualifications to be engaged as public officers," he said.

Ambassador Wutawunashe added that the affected youth officers will receive their full retirement benefits in line with the public service statutes.

He also said in order to enable affected members to remain productive outside the public service, information on empowerment opportunities will be made available to those interested.

He urged those interested to register through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

Source - zbc

