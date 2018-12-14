S&P blow for Zimbabwe indices

News / National

by Ndou Paul

S&P Dow Jones Indices has conducted a consultation with members of the investment community and resolved to remove seven (7) of its constituents domiciled in Zimbabwe from a number of S&P African Indices.Due to the worsening situation in the country regarding foreign currency shortages and inflation concerns, S&P DJI will remove index constituents domiciled in Zimbabwe at a zero price from the indices.This change will become effective prior to the market open on Monday, December 24, 2018, in conjunction with the December quarterly rebalancing.In 2017, a Zimbabwean-born analyst was targeted over South Africa's S&P downgrade.South African politician, Sello Rasethaba, targeted a Zimbabwean-born Standard and Poor's analyst as the man behind South Africa's sovereign ratings downgrade by S&P Global.Tatonga Gardner Rusike is a Sovereign Analyst in the S&P Emerging Markets Sovereign ratings team covering a number of African sovereigns, local and regional governments, government related entities and multilaterals. Gardner is the Primary Credit Analyst on South Africa.Prior to joining S&P Global in 2012, Gardner worked as an Economist in Western Cape Government Fiscal Policy Division for three years and also taught undergraduate economics at Rhodes University for two years.Rusike holds a B. Sc in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe and a Masters in Financial Markets (cum laude) from Rhodes University. He also completed the South African Institute of Financial Markets Registered Persons Exams.His research interests are in development of bond markets in Africa.