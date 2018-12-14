Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

11 die in head on accident

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
11 people have died after two commuter omnibuses they were travelling in collided head on along the Harare - Nyamapanda highway in Murehwa this evening.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, saying among the dead is a child.

He said one of the omnibuses burst a front tyre and encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic, resulting in a head on collision with the other omnibus travelling in the opposite direction.

Assistant Commissioner Nathi said police officers are currently attending the scene and are yet to establish the exact death toll, number of the people injured and the destinations the commuter omnibuses were headed to.

Source - zbc

Most Popular In 7 Days