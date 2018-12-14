Latest News Editor's Choice


American restaurant comes to Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
AMERICAN restaurant chain, Pizza Hut is set to open its second outlet in Zimbabwe with Bulawayo being the chosen city. The first outlet at Sam Levy's Village in Harare was opened in February.

The Bulawayo outlet that is set to open on December 23 will be located at the Bradfield Zonk'izizwe shopping complex.

This opening is set to increase competition in the city as Barcelos restaurant, which specialises in traditional Portuguese flame grilled chicken, also opened its first branch in the city earlier this year.

Pizza Hut will compete with Pizza Inn and Pizza Slice. Pizza Hut is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc and is the largest pizza chain in the United States.

The company began 58 years ago in Wichita, Kansas when two brothers borrowed $600 from their mom to start a pizzeria.

What started out as a small venture has become the biggest pizza company in the world and today, operates more than 16 000 restaurants in 100 countries serving innovative pizzas, traditional favourites like the signature Pan Pizza and much more.

Source - chronicle

