Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF splurges $3,5m on conference

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF splurged $3,5 million on the just-ended 17th annual people's jamboree held at Umzingwane High School in the farming town of Esigodini, while the party received $23,5 million in donations this year.

Zanu-PF also got slightly above $5 million in a grant from government.

According to a central committee report, the $3,5 million was mainly used for transport, accommodation and catering.

The largest chunk of Zanu-PF's 2018 revenue was used to fund election-related expenses - with $26 million used to acquire top-of-the-range vehicles for the campaign.
The remainder was in administrative expenses.

In the report, Zanu-PF also revealed that this year's election campaign was the most funded in the history of the party since independence.

"They were the most highly funded elections since attainment of independence, and as a result, the party won overwhelmingly by more than two-thirds majority in Parliament. The party successfully raised resources to fund the 2018 harmonised election campaigns, albeit it still runs on overdraft to sustain the administrative expenses," read the report.

According to the report, almost $5 million was spent on salaries.

The party also revealed that it would spend a lot of money to boost the security department to guard against infiltration by perceived enemies. "As the party focuses on the economy than politics, and in pursuit of his Excellency the President's (Emmerson Mnangagwa) vision of making Zimbabwe an upper-middle income economy by 2030, it is prudent that national security maintains a peaceful environment to enable that economic development," the report read.

"The party's security departments need to be activated, strengthened and conscientised on their roles to ensure that infiltration of the party at all levels is monitored and exposed. This is so since Zanu-PF has always had numerous enemies always operating within its structures. In addition, vigilance needs to be maintained. Physical security at party offices needs to be improved to avoid property being damaged and people being injured."

Zanu-PF lost property at its Harare provincial headquarters, including cars that were set alight, in the violent August 1 protests.

Meanwhile, the party said it was on the lookout for errant non-governmental organisations, claiming some are bent on soiling their administration.

Last week, acting Labour and Social Welfare minister Kazembe Kazembe said the State was cautioning NGOs allegedly dabbling in politics, saying they must stick to their mandate or risk deregistration.

Zimbabwe has had a love-hate relationship with NGOs since the era of former President Robert Mugabe's brutal 37-year rule, who frequently de-registered them, amid accusations of supporting the rival MDC party, while ironically relying on them for food aid and maintenance of social services which his broke government could not do without.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Linda Masarira defends Chamisa's wife

16 mins ago | 267 Views

Chiyangwa speaks on ZIFA Presidency

44 mins ago | 505 Views

Zapu frets govt will cheat in devolution

57 mins ago | 233 Views

Chiwenga threatens to 'pay back (for illegitimate verdict) in hard coin' - shoot to kill, no doubt

1 hr ago | 1339 Views

Zanu PF fails to address pressing issues, 'cries' Chamisa party

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Want to understand ZANU-PF Conference… Ignore the noise!

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Open Letter to Motlante

1 hr ago | 458 Views

Minister SB Moyo retires?

1 hr ago | 2300 Views

Chamisa to humiliate Mudzuri?

3 hrs ago | 1536 Views

The West judges Zimbabwe differently

3 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Kasukuwere, Mombeshora named in land scam

3 hrs ago | 888 Views

Chamisa ally's trial in false start

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Potraz targets pedophiles

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Soldier up for armed robbery

3 hrs ago | 715 Views

3 Chinese firms shut down

3 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Protesting teachers buoyant despite arrests

3 hrs ago | 662 Views

Johane Masowe apostolic sect in land wrangle

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chiyangwa looked crestfallen

3 hrs ago | 720 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires Green Bombers

3 hrs ago | 937 Views

Chamisa camp close ranks

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Moyo embarrassed

4 hrs ago | 451 Views

Potraz breaks foreign networks dominance

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mnangagwa rejects amendment to block Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 2964 Views

Chamisa is THE problem

4 hrs ago | 1013 Views

American restaurant comes to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 827 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance to share $8m

4 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF mulls changes to Constitution

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Road accidents kill 2,000 Zimbabweans in 11 months

12 hrs ago | 743 Views

11 die in head on accident

14 hrs ago | 5347 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig evicts 18 families

16 hrs ago | 4429 Views

Doctors struck off the payroll

16 hrs ago | 6788 Views

S&P blow for Zimbabwe indices

18 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires Youth Officers

18 hrs ago | 6576 Views

Chiyangwa booted out as Zifa president

18 hrs ago | 9141 Views

Bev's pregnancy claim revisited

18 hrs ago | 2441 Views

'Mnangagwa govt incurs credibility deficit'

18 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Chamisa to decide Mudzuri fate

19 hrs ago | 2419 Views

MDC Chamisa resolve to continue mounting pressure on Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Zimbabwe asylum seekers panic in UK diaspora

19 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Zanu-PF 'Chinhu chedu' politics dominates Esigodini Conference: While Zimbabwe burns!

19 hrs ago | 661 Views

Apostle Talent Chiwenga is not only a foolish prophet but also fake

19 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Mnangagwa told to clear arrears first

19 hrs ago | 1134 Views

'Zimbabwe must boost democratic dividend'

19 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Zimbabwe under-reported cholera deaths'

19 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa feels heat over economy

19 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Zanu-PF conference: A show of the rich, poor

19 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mnangagwa fumes over R5 million bribe

19 hrs ago | 948 Views

MDC national council to decide Mudzuri fate

19 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa steal Christmas Joy

19 hrs ago | 497 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days