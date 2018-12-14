Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Potraz breaks foreign networks dominance

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE growing network infrastructure investment in previously unserved areas by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has increased connectivity in the country.

The move has brought to an end the era of foreign network dominance especially among communities situated along the country's borders.

A number of people in border districts such as Matobo, Beitbridge, Bulilima and Mangwe had in the past years been using foreign telecoms network services for radio and mobile phones due to absence of local infrastructure. These communities were literally cut off from the rest of the country in terms of critical communication and were using foreign exchange to buy airtime.

In response to the situation Potraz, using the Universal Services Fund (USF) and support from its partners, has recently been installing base stations targeting border areas and remote communities so as to bridge the network gap and ensure universal access.

A week ago the telecoms watchdog officially commissioned the new Mayobhodo Moran base station at Khalanyoni area, Mangwe District. This followed the commissioning of another base station in Phumula area in Tsholotsho North.

In July this year another base station was commissioned near Maitengwe Border Post in Bulilima District.

Potraz is spearheading the projects under the infrastructure sharing model, which was recently adopted by Government to scale up connectivity and cutting investment costs for the telecoms sector.

Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Courier Services, permanent secretary, Dr Sam Kundishora, officially launched the Mayobhodo project on behalf of Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

"Through this facility network coverage has been extended to this previously unserved area. This facility will no doubt transform the lives of people in Khalanyoni as it brings along prospects for improved social cohesion at individual, family and community levels and prospects for new businesses," he said.

Also speaking at the event Potraz director general Dr Gift Machengete said the new base station has an excess of value addition as it is a multi operator radio access network facility for the extension of network coverage and provision of basic and broadband telecommunication services. He said the network operators sharing the site share back-haul and long-haul transmission, the network management system, as well as the base station controller.

Dr Machengete urged service providers to outsmart each other in terms of service provision and customer care in order to win the hearts and loyalty of customers.

Chief Hobhodo said the Government's initiative through Potraz was progressive as villagers in his area used to rely on network services from Botswana, which proved to be expensive and at times inefficient.

"Before the base station, people of Khalanyoni were greatly disadvantaged in terms of connectivity. This area was left to source network from Botswana. I would like to thank our Government for this great achievement in our area," he said.

"We are far from the business centre in Plumtree but the coming in of this base station means we are now better connected politically, socially and financially."

Dr Machengete said similar projects will be rolled out in other unserviced areas across the country using USF, a special fund under Potraz for network investment. Research has shown that the country's infrastructure sharing model has yielded up to 35 percent drop in the cost of investment in the ICT sector, and will largely benefit customers in the sector.

Meanwhile, Potraz handed over 50 computers to seven schools under the Government's e-learning project. These are Khalanyoni High School, Mambale, Hlanganani Secondary, Mayobhodo, Hobhodo, Bango and Tjedza Primary Schools.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Linda Masarira defends Chamisa's wife

21 mins ago | 386 Views

Chiyangwa speaks on ZIFA Presidency

49 mins ago | 570 Views

Zapu frets govt will cheat in devolution

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga threatens to 'pay back (for illegitimate verdict) in hard coin' - shoot to kill, no doubt

1 hr ago | 1454 Views

Zanu PF fails to address pressing issues, 'cries' Chamisa party

1 hr ago | 398 Views

Want to understand ZANU-PF Conference… Ignore the noise!

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Open Letter to Motlante

1 hr ago | 496 Views

Minister SB Moyo retires?

1 hr ago | 2424 Views

Chamisa to humiliate Mudzuri?

3 hrs ago | 1566 Views

The West judges Zimbabwe differently

3 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Kasukuwere, Mombeshora named in land scam

3 hrs ago | 901 Views

Chamisa ally's trial in false start

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Potraz targets pedophiles

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Soldier up for armed robbery

3 hrs ago | 730 Views

3 Chinese firms shut down

3 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Protesting teachers buoyant despite arrests

3 hrs ago | 675 Views

Johane Masowe apostolic sect in land wrangle

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Chiyangwa looked crestfallen

4 hrs ago | 737 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires Green Bombers

4 hrs ago | 956 Views

Chamisa camp close ranks

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Moyo embarrassed

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $3,5m on conference

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa rejects amendment to block Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 2982 Views

Chamisa is THE problem

4 hrs ago | 1018 Views

American restaurant comes to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 835 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance to share $8m

4 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zanu-PF mulls changes to Constitution

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Road accidents kill 2,000 Zimbabweans in 11 months

12 hrs ago | 744 Views

11 die in head on accident

14 hrs ago | 5355 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig evicts 18 families

16 hrs ago | 4438 Views

Doctors struck off the payroll

17 hrs ago | 6802 Views

S&P blow for Zimbabwe indices

18 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires Youth Officers

18 hrs ago | 6586 Views

Chiyangwa booted out as Zifa president

18 hrs ago | 9150 Views

Bev's pregnancy claim revisited

19 hrs ago | 2450 Views

'Mnangagwa govt incurs credibility deficit'

19 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Chamisa to decide Mudzuri fate

19 hrs ago | 2420 Views

MDC Chamisa resolve to continue mounting pressure on Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Zimbabwe asylum seekers panic in UK diaspora

19 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Zanu-PF 'Chinhu chedu' politics dominates Esigodini Conference: While Zimbabwe burns!

19 hrs ago | 662 Views

Apostle Talent Chiwenga is not only a foolish prophet but also fake

19 hrs ago | 2521 Views

Mnangagwa told to clear arrears first

19 hrs ago | 1137 Views

'Zimbabwe must boost democratic dividend'

19 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Zimbabwe under-reported cholera deaths'

19 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa feels heat over economy

19 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Zanu-PF conference: A show of the rich, poor

19 hrs ago | 680 Views

Mnangagwa fumes over R5 million bribe

19 hrs ago | 952 Views

MDC national council to decide Mudzuri fate

19 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa steal Christmas Joy

19 hrs ago | 499 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days