News / National

Mthuli Ncube fires Green Bombers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has followed up on its word and cut loose over 3 000 members of the national youth service programme, commonly known as "Green Bombers" who were smuggled into the civil service under former President Robert Mugabe's government as youth officers.

Mostly linked to the ruling Zanu-PF party, the youth officers make up a huge chunk of what government critics claim are over 70 000 ghost workers on the State's payroll.

In a bid to ingratiate government with multilateral institutions as well as donor countries after years of frosty relations, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has announced government is ready to reduce its bloated wage bill.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has undertaken to rid the Salary Services Bureau of the group, and at the weekend, Public Service Commission secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe, in a statement, said in its efforts to reform the civil service, government had made the decision to retire the youth officers.

The proposal to get rid of ghost workers is contained in government's Transitional Stabilisation Programme and the 2019 National Budget.

Source - newsday

