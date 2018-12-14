Protesting teachers buoyant despite arrests

News / National

by Staff reporter

MEMBERS of the Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) have vowed to proceed with the salary caravan march today, despite their leaders being arrested and hauled before the courts.Nine Artuz members were on Saturday arrested in Macheke during the march before being taken to Marondera Central Police Station where they were charged with criminal nuisance. They were released into the custody of their lawyer, Timomuda Shoko from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. They will appear at Marondera Magistrates' Courts today.Speaking to NewsDay in Marondera yesterday, Artuz boss Obert Masaraure said they would continue with the march today after court proceedings."The arrest was an act of banditry by the State against its own citizens. It was barbaric to say the least. Unarmed teachers were confronted by heavily armed police officers and thrown in custody without a charge. Charges were only preferred seven hours after the arrest," he said.Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Teachers Association has strongly condemned the detention and arrest of the protesting teachers, and threatened that its members would down tools next term if government did not address their demands.