Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Protesting teachers buoyant despite arrests

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MEMBERS of the Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) have vowed to proceed with the salary caravan march today, despite their leaders being arrested and hauled before the courts.

Nine Artuz members were on Saturday arrested in Macheke during the march before being taken to Marondera Central Police Station where they were charged with criminal nuisance. They were released into the custody of their lawyer, Timomuda Shoko from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. They will appear at Marondera Magistrates' Courts today.

Speaking to NewsDay in Marondera yesterday, Artuz boss Obert Masaraure said they would continue with the march today after court proceedings.

"The arrest was an act of banditry by the State against its own citizens. It was barbaric to say the least. Unarmed teachers were confronted by heavily armed police officers and thrown in custody without a charge. Charges were only preferred seven hours after the arrest," he said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Teachers Association has strongly condemned the detention and arrest of the protesting teachers, and threatened that its members would down tools next term if government did not address their demands.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Linda Masarira defends Chamisa's wife

12 mins ago | 172 Views

Chiyangwa speaks on ZIFA Presidency

40 mins ago | 452 Views

Zapu frets govt will cheat in devolution

53 mins ago | 221 Views

Chiwenga threatens to 'pay back (for illegitimate verdict) in hard coin' - shoot to kill, no doubt

59 mins ago | 1240 Views

Zanu PF fails to address pressing issues, 'cries' Chamisa party

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Want to understand ZANU-PF Conference… Ignore the noise!

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Open Letter to Motlante

1 hr ago | 428 Views

Minister SB Moyo retires?

1 hr ago | 2185 Views

Chamisa to humiliate Mudzuri?

3 hrs ago | 1513 Views

The West judges Zimbabwe differently

3 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Kasukuwere, Mombeshora named in land scam

3 hrs ago | 870 Views

Chamisa ally's trial in false start

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Potraz targets pedophiles

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Soldier up for armed robbery

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

3 Chinese firms shut down

3 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Johane Masowe apostolic sect in land wrangle

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Chiyangwa looked crestfallen

3 hrs ago | 706 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires Green Bombers

3 hrs ago | 924 Views

Chamisa camp close ranks

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Moyo embarrassed

4 hrs ago | 445 Views

Potraz breaks foreign networks dominance

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $3,5m on conference

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa rejects amendment to block Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 2934 Views

Chamisa is THE problem

4 hrs ago | 1004 Views

American restaurant comes to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 821 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance to share $8m

4 hrs ago | 746 Views

Zanu-PF mulls changes to Constitution

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Road accidents kill 2,000 Zimbabweans in 11 months

12 hrs ago | 739 Views

11 die in head on accident

14 hrs ago | 5337 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig evicts 18 families

16 hrs ago | 4427 Views

Doctors struck off the payroll

16 hrs ago | 6780 Views

S&P blow for Zimbabwe indices

18 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires Youth Officers

18 hrs ago | 6573 Views

Chiyangwa booted out as Zifa president

18 hrs ago | 9133 Views

Bev's pregnancy claim revisited

18 hrs ago | 2435 Views

'Mnangagwa govt incurs credibility deficit'

18 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Chamisa to decide Mudzuri fate

18 hrs ago | 2418 Views

MDC Chamisa resolve to continue mounting pressure on Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Zimbabwe asylum seekers panic in UK diaspora

19 hrs ago | 1588 Views

Zanu-PF 'Chinhu chedu' politics dominates Esigodini Conference: While Zimbabwe burns!

19 hrs ago | 658 Views

Apostle Talent Chiwenga is not only a foolish prophet but also fake

19 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Mnangagwa told to clear arrears first

19 hrs ago | 1133 Views

'Zimbabwe must boost democratic dividend'

19 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Zimbabwe under-reported cholera deaths'

19 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa feels heat over economy

19 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Zanu-PF conference: A show of the rich, poor

19 hrs ago | 676 Views

Mnangagwa fumes over R5 million bribe

19 hrs ago | 946 Views

MDC national council to decide Mudzuri fate

19 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa steal Christmas Joy

19 hrs ago | 494 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days