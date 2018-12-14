Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa ally's trial in false start

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE trial of Binga South legislator Gabbuza Joel Gabuza (MDC Alliance), who is facing charges of undermining the authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he allegedly accused the Zanu-PF leader of failing to fix the economy, failed to take-off on Thursday after the State indicated that it was not ready to proceed.

Prosecutor Jenamiso Makanza told Hwange provincial magistrate Livard Philemon that the State was still waiting for authority to prosecute from the Prosecutor-General (PG).

The matter was remanded to January 13 next year.

Gabuza, who is represented by human rights lawyer, Thulani Nkala, pleaded not guilty to the charges and is out on $200 bail.

The State alleges that on October 23, Gabuza was at John Bwansula Mumpande's home in Manzasiya village, Binga, where villagers had gathered for a funeral wake.

It is alleged that while addressing mourners, he claimed they had chosen a dog that could not manage the country as shown by shortages of fuel and medication.

Gabuza reportedly claimed that he had to source fuel used for the funeral from Zambia.

One of the mourners filed a police report at Binga Police Station on October 29, leading to Gabuza's arrest.

Source - newsday

