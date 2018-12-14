Minister SB Moyo retires?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly mulling a cabinet reshuffle that will see minister of foreign affairs Sibusiso Busi Moyo retiring from the ministry of Foreign Affairs and taking up full time position at the ZANU PF Headquarters.A source from the Office of the President revealed to us several alleged changes that are being considered."There is a discussion among the President and his advisors several changes in the party and in government. The ones that seems to be agreed upon so far are that Cde Victor Matemadanda should become the National Chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association and be deployed full time at the party headquarters." The source said."You are also likely to see minister Sibusiso Moyo being retired from government politics and being redeployed to party HQ to replace Cde Obert Mpofu who is retiring from active politics."Another interesting one is that Amai (Monica) Mutsvangwa may be moved to replace SB Moyo and you are likely going to see the razzmatazz deputy minister Energy Mutodi being elevated to become substantive minister of media, information and broadcasting services."Also another big one is that Cde Lovemore Matuke is being touted for the ministry of state presidential affairs."This will be the first cabinet reshuffle since Mnangagwa won the 2018 harmonised elections.