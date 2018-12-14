News / National
PHOTOS: 14 die in Murehwa accident
14 people have been confirmed dead in a road accident that occurred when two commuter omnibuses collided head on at the 49-kilometre peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway, two kilometres from Juru Growth Point last night.
12 people died on the spot while two others died on admission at Parirenyatwa hospital.
Pictures of the victims.
