ZPCS urges the public to be aware of criminals

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services has urged the public to be aware of criminals who are going around soliciting for donations using the institutions name.Following the message which has been circulating on social media stating that the Chikurubi Prison has been asking for donations in form of an attached list of basic commodities.The Chief Correctional Officer, Simon Kaondo said "any form of communication we wish to make to the public is carried out through public department or commissioner general hence people should be-careful of those who scheme in order to obtain commodities from them in the name of the institution."Kaondo dismissed the circulating message as a scheme.