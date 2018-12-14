Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF plot to split MDC exposed

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The proposal by ZANU PF members to review the minimum presidential candidate age is a spirited effort to cause alarm and despondency within the rank and file of the opposition MDC, a top member of the academia has alleged.

The United Kingdom based Innocent Batsani Ncube alleged that the proposal is meant  to create an uncertainty within the MDC on whether Nelson Chamisa will be the Presidential candidate in 2023 a discussion which might lead to the toppling of the 40-year-old leader and eventually a split in the MDC.

"I believe that the proposal may have been intended to do three things; 1. Increase the 'compliance' costs for Nelson and try to weaken his hold 2. Create a fluid/uncertain atmosphere in the MDC ( they won't know for certain whether Nelson could stand and there is no prize for guessing its effect on political competition within the MDC. By the way, -this will keep coming from one conference to the other- Just like the resolution on a female VP between 2014-2016." Ncube said.

"3.If need be at the appropriate time- implement it- they hope by that time the citizen would have been marinated long enough to make it a non-issue. So to sum it up, it is the proverbial sword of Damocles hanging on both the MDC and its current leader."
Currently, MDC is involved in a silent power struggle involving President Nelson Chamisa, Vice President Elias Mudzuri and Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora.

Recently Human Rights lawyer and member of the Kgalema Motlanthe Commission of inquiry Professor Lovemore Madhuku came out guns blazing against War veterans Secretary General Victor Matemadanda for proposing the renewal of presidential age limit from 40 years to 52 years.

He called Matemadanda an unrepentant element of the old order.

"The  likes of (Victor) Matemadanda are elements of the old order, calling for Constitutional amendment to make 52 years the  minimum age for one to qualify to be  president. Even Robert Mugabe did not go that far." Madhuku said.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The girl at the market

1 hr ago | 481 Views

The exciting evolution of mobile phone gaming

1 hr ago | 90 Views

SA cops intercept truck heading for Zimbabwe border with stolen goods worth millions

2 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Zimbabwe inflation hit 31.01%

2 hrs ago | 700 Views

Provincial Councils, the new economic hubs

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on 'secessionists': fire will be met with fire!

2 hrs ago | 1570 Views

ZPCS urges the public to be aware of criminals

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to address 'condom gloves'

2 hrs ago | 991 Views

PHOTOS: 14 die in Murehwa accident

4 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Linda Masarira defends Chamisa's wife

4 hrs ago | 5512 Views

Chiyangwa speaks on ZIFA Presidency

4 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Zapu frets govt will cheat in devolution

5 hrs ago | 841 Views

Chiwenga threatens to 'pay back (for illegitimate verdict) in hard coin' - shoot to kill, no doubt

5 hrs ago | 4754 Views

Zanu PF fails to address pressing issues, 'cries' Chamisa party

5 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Want to understand ZANU-PF Conference… Ignore the noise!

5 hrs ago | 838 Views

Open Letter to Motlante

5 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Minister SB Moyo retires?

5 hrs ago | 8740 Views

Chamisa to humiliate Mudzuri?

7 hrs ago | 2365 Views

The West judges Zimbabwe differently

7 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Kasukuwere, Mombeshora named in land scam

7 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Chamisa ally's trial in false start

7 hrs ago | 487 Views

Potraz targets pedophiles

7 hrs ago | 642 Views

Soldier up for armed robbery

7 hrs ago | 1014 Views

3 Chinese firms shut down

7 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Protesting teachers buoyant despite arrests

7 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Johane Masowe apostolic sect in land wrangle

7 hrs ago | 375 Views

Chiyangwa looked crestfallen

7 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires Green Bombers

7 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Chamisa camp close ranks

7 hrs ago | 877 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Moyo embarrassed

7 hrs ago | 840 Views

Potraz breaks foreign networks dominance

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $3,5m on conference

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mnangagwa rejects amendment to block Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 4660 Views

Chamisa is THE problem

7 hrs ago | 1388 Views

American restaurant comes to Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance to share $8m

8 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Zanu-PF mulls changes to Constitution

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

Road accidents kill 2,000 Zimbabweans in 11 months

16 hrs ago | 783 Views

11 die in head on accident

18 hrs ago | 5635 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig evicts 18 families

19 hrs ago | 4727 Views

Doctors struck off the payroll

20 hrs ago | 7247 Views

S&P blow for Zimbabwe indices

21 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires Youth Officers

22 hrs ago | 6851 Views

Chiyangwa booted out as Zifa president

22 hrs ago | 9419 Views

Bev's pregnancy claim revisited

22 hrs ago | 2599 Views

'Mnangagwa govt incurs credibility deficit'

22 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Chamisa to decide Mudzuri fate

22 hrs ago | 2513 Views

MDC Chamisa resolve to continue mounting pressure on Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Zimbabwe asylum seekers panic in UK diaspora

22 hrs ago | 1771 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days