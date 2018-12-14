ZANU PF plot to split MDC exposed

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The proposal by ZANU PF members to review the minimum presidential candidate age is a spirited effort to cause alarm and despondency within the rank and file of the opposition MDC, a top member of the academia has alleged.The United Kingdom based Innocent Batsani Ncube alleged that the proposal is meant to create an uncertainty within the MDC on whether Nelson Chamisa will be the Presidential candidate in 2023 a discussion which might lead to the toppling of the 40-year-old leader and eventually a split in the MDC."I believe that the proposal may have been intended to do three things; 1. Increase the 'compliance' costs for Nelson and try to weaken his hold 2. Create a fluid/uncertain atmosphere in the MDC ( they won't know for certain whether Nelson could stand and there is no prize for guessing its effect on political competition within the MDC. By the way, -this will keep coming from one conference to the other- Just like the resolution on a female VP between 2014-2016." Ncube said."3.If need be at the appropriate time- implement it- they hope by that time the citizen would have been marinated long enough to make it a non-issue. So to sum it up, it is the proverbial sword of Damocles hanging on both the MDC and its current leader."Currently, MDC is involved in a silent power struggle involving President Nelson Chamisa, Vice President Elias Mudzuri and Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora.Recently Human Rights lawyer and member of the Kgalema Motlanthe Commission of inquiry Professor Lovemore Madhuku came out guns blazing against War veterans Secretary General Victor Matemadanda for proposing the renewal of presidential age limit from 40 years to 52 years.He called Matemadanda an unrepentant element of the old order."The likes of (Victor) Matemadanda are elements of the old order, calling for Constitutional amendment to make 52 years the minimum age for one to qualify to be president. Even Robert Mugabe did not go that far." Madhuku said.