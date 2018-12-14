Mnangagwa promotes army officers

News / National

by Staff reporter

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted two brigadier generals to the rank of major generals.The two promoted are Major General Thomas Moyo and Major General Anselem Sanyatwe. The promotions are in terms of section 15(1)(b) Paragraph 2 of the Defence Act.Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda conferred ranks to the newly promoted senior officers and encouraged them to continue working hard in their new responsibilities.In his acceptance speech, Major General Moyo commended his superiors for showing confidence in their work.The conferment of the ranks was witnessed by the Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Edzayi Chimonyo and several senior officers.President Mnangagwa also promoted some senior members of the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ).A female senior officer Paridzirai Mazhindu was promoted from the rank of 1 Wing Commander to the substantive rank of Group Captain, while 16 squadron leaders were promoted to the substantive rank of wing commanders."This is the opportunity to exercise your responsibility to effectively use your ranks to fulfill the organisation's mandate of defending the nation," AFZ Acting Commander, Air Vice Marshal Jasper Garikai Marangwanda said during the ceremony at the AFZ headquarters in the capital."It is a pleasure to confer these ranks to you and we expect you to perform well in your day to day duties," he added.The newly prompted Group Captain Mazhindu and Wing Commander Donavan Muroyiwa expressed happiness and promised to work hard to archive the organisation's goals.The promotions are with effect from the 8th of December 2018 and have been done in terms of section 15 (1) (b) of the Zimbabwe Defence Act (Chapter 11:02).