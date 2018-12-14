Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

One killed, three injured as bus is attacked before Beitbridge

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
One person was killed while three others were injured when a Smart bus they were travelling in was attacked by two armed robbers 10km before Beitbridge town earlier today.

Police sources close to the case said they were yet to make any arrests.

The District Medical Officer Dr Lenos Samhere said they received four patients who were injured during the robbery.

"One woman who had been shot in the head died upon admission. Three others have superficial injuries and will be treated and discharged," he said.

More to follow......

Source - the herald

