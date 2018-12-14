Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Intercape driver arrested trying to skip border to Zimbabwe

by STaff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
South African police early today arrested the driver of an Intercape bus which killed nine Zimbabweans, among them a toddler, in a road accident near Polokwane on Friday last week.

The bus was travelling from Harare to Johannesburg.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man disappeared from a hospital in Polokwane at the weekend but was intercepted at Beitbridge border post by alert police officers.

He said the man had been charged with nine counts of culpable homicide and would appear before a Polokwane magistrate on Tuesday.

Col Ngoepe withheld the suspect's name pending his court appearance and said they were still working on identifying the nine victims.

"The Police in Westenburg outside Polokwane have arrested the driver of the bus involved in this horrific accident. He tried to cross the border to Zimbabwe after he was taken to hospital with other 51

injured passengers for medical treatment," he said.

"As the process of intensive investigations by the Police was unfolding, especially on the possible cause of that accident, he then disappeared following his discharge from hospital and fled towards the Beitbridge port of entry. Police were tipped-off, and swiftly responded and subsequently, the driver was caught hidding inside goods trailer of a truck trying to illegally cross the border into Zimbabwe," he said.

More to follow.....

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

One killed, three injured as bus is attacked before Beitbridge

1 min ago | 1 Views

Chidhakwa magistrate recusal bid fails

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa promotes army officers

6 mins ago | 7 Views

The girl at the market

4 hrs ago | 2762 Views

ZANU PF plot to split MDC exposed

4 hrs ago | 5483 Views

The exciting evolution of mobile phone gaming

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

SA cops intercept truck heading for Zimbabwe border with stolen goods worth millions

5 hrs ago | 3992 Views

Zimbabwe inflation hit 31.01%

5 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Provincial Councils, the new economic hubs

5 hrs ago | 817 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on 'secessionists': fire will be met with fire!

5 hrs ago | 3551 Views

ZPCS urges the public to be aware of criminals

6 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to address 'condom gloves'

6 hrs ago | 1515 Views

PHOTOS: 14 die in Murehwa accident

7 hrs ago | 4393 Views

Linda Masarira defends Chamisa's wife

7 hrs ago | 7995 Views

Chiyangwa speaks on ZIFA Presidency

8 hrs ago | 3379 Views

Zapu frets govt will cheat in devolution

8 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Chiwenga threatens to 'pay back (for illegitimate verdict) in hard coin' - shoot to kill, no doubt

8 hrs ago | 6297 Views

Zanu PF fails to address pressing issues, 'cries' Chamisa party

8 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Want to understand ZANU-PF Conference… Ignore the noise!

8 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Open Letter to Motlante

8 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Minister SB Moyo retires?

8 hrs ago | 14806 Views

Chamisa to humiliate Mudzuri?

10 hrs ago | 2973 Views

The West judges Zimbabwe differently

10 hrs ago | 2379 Views

Kasukuwere, Mombeshora named in land scam

10 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Chamisa ally's trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 557 Views

Potraz targets pedophiles

10 hrs ago | 768 Views

Soldier up for armed robbery

10 hrs ago | 1181 Views

3 Chinese firms shut down

10 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Protesting teachers buoyant despite arrests

10 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Johane Masowe apostolic sect in land wrangle

10 hrs ago | 453 Views

Chiyangwa looked crestfallen

10 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Chamisa camp close ranks

11 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Moyo embarrassed

11 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Potraz breaks foreign networks dominance

11 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $3,5m on conference

11 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa rejects amendment to block Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 5730 Views

Chamisa is THE problem

11 hrs ago | 1580 Views

American restaurant comes to Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance to share $8m

11 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Zanu-PF mulls changes to Constitution

11 hrs ago | 418 Views

Road accidents kill 2,000 Zimbabweans in 11 months

19 hrs ago | 816 Views

11 die in head on accident

21 hrs ago | 5903 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig evicts 18 families

23 hrs ago | 4927 Views

Doctors struck off the payroll

23 hrs ago | 7521 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days