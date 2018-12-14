12 law firms put under curatorship, 2 lawyers de-registered

News / National

by Ndou Paul

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has advised members of the public that it has put 12 law firms under curatorship."Members of the public are being advised not to deal directly with the firms placed under curatorship and rather contact the appointed curators with regards to their files."The Law Society will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from any business operations outside the curatorship."LSZ also notified the public that Russel Dzete and Tonderai C. Mukuku were de-registered by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal sitting at Harare on Tuesday the 4th of December 2018. Dzete and Mukuku ceased to be registered lawyers with immediate effectand no longer have the rights and privileges of registered lawyers.The LSZ advised the public to desist from dealing with all non-registered lawyers as it will not be responsible for any loss or prejudice arising out of the conduct of de-registered lawyers as these no longer fall under its jurisdiction.