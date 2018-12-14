Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

12 law firms put under curatorship, 2 lawyers de-registered

by Ndou Paul
34 mins ago | Views
The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has advised members of the public that it has put 12 law firms under curatorship.

"Members of the public are being advised not to deal directly with the firms placed under curatorship and rather contact the appointed curators with regards to their files.

"The Law Society will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from any business operations outside the curatorship."


LSZ also notified the public that Russel Dzete and Tonderai C. Mukuku were de-registered by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal sitting at Harare on Tuesday the 4th  of December 2018. Dzete and Mukuku ceased to be registered lawyers with immediate effectand no longer have the rights and privileges of registered lawyers.

The LSZ advised the public to desist from dealing with all non-registered lawyers as it will not be responsible for any loss or prejudice arising out of the conduct of de-registered lawyers as these no longer fall under its jurisdiction.





Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chamisa could learn from Mandela's humility

12 mins ago | 25 Views

Mphoko's son freed on bail

32 mins ago | 82 Views

Intercape driver arrested trying to skip border to Zimbabwe

55 mins ago | 372 Views

One killed, three injured as bus is attacked before Beitbridge

56 mins ago | 451 Views

Chidhakwa magistrate recusal bid fails

60 mins ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa promotes army officers

1 hr ago | 289 Views

The girl at the market

5 hrs ago | 3143 Views

ZANU PF plot to split MDC exposed

5 hrs ago | 6341 Views

The exciting evolution of mobile phone gaming

5 hrs ago | 479 Views

SA cops intercept truck heading for Zimbabwe border with stolen goods worth millions

6 hrs ago | 4381 Views

Zimbabwe inflation hit 31.01%

6 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Provincial Councils, the new economic hubs

6 hrs ago | 849 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on 'secessionists': fire will be met with fire!

6 hrs ago | 3784 Views

ZPCS urges the public to be aware of criminals

6 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to address 'condom gloves'

7 hrs ago | 1570 Views

PHOTOS: 14 die in Murehwa accident

8 hrs ago | 4661 Views

Linda Masarira defends Chamisa's wife

8 hrs ago | 8326 Views

Chiyangwa speaks on ZIFA Presidency

9 hrs ago | 3521 Views

Zapu frets govt will cheat in devolution

9 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Chiwenga threatens to 'pay back (for illegitimate verdict) in hard coin' - shoot to kill, no doubt

9 hrs ago | 6559 Views

Zanu PF fails to address pressing issues, 'cries' Chamisa party

9 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Want to understand ZANU-PF Conference… Ignore the noise!

9 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Open Letter to Motlante

9 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Minister SB Moyo retires?

9 hrs ago | 16147 Views

Chamisa to humiliate Mudzuri?

11 hrs ago | 3054 Views

The West judges Zimbabwe differently

11 hrs ago | 2458 Views

Kasukuwere, Mombeshora named in land scam

11 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Chamisa ally's trial in false start

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

Potraz targets pedophiles

11 hrs ago | 787 Views

Soldier up for armed robbery

11 hrs ago | 1205 Views

3 Chinese firms shut down

11 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Protesting teachers buoyant despite arrests

11 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Johane Masowe apostolic sect in land wrangle

11 hrs ago | 462 Views

Chiyangwa looked crestfallen

11 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires Green Bombers

11 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Chamisa camp close ranks

11 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Moyo embarrassed

12 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Potraz breaks foreign networks dominance

12 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $3,5m on conference

12 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa rejects amendment to block Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 5932 Views

Chamisa is THE problem

12 hrs ago | 1606 Views

American restaurant comes to Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance to share $8m

12 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Zanu-PF mulls changes to Constitution

12 hrs ago | 424 Views

Road accidents kill 2,000 Zimbabweans in 11 months

20 hrs ago | 820 Views

11 die in head on accident

22 hrs ago | 6158 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig evicts 18 families

24 hrs ago | 4960 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days