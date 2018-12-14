Latest News Editor's Choice


Mphoko's son freed on bail

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's son, Siqokoqela, has been freed from remand prison after successfully challenging the revocation of his bail by a Bulawayo magistrate at the High Court.

Siqokoqela (40), who is facing 170 counts of fraud and theft, had his bail revoked by Ms Gladmore Mushove about two weeks ago for violating bail conditions by harassing State witnesses.

He had been locked up at Bulawayo Prisons for 10 days.

More details to follow.....

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days