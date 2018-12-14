Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ARTUZ teachers not charged, proceed with march

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The state has declined to prosecute nine members of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), who were arrested on Saturday while marching from Mutare to Harare.

The teachers, who were arrested in Macheke on Saturday and released into the custody of their lawyers on the same day, were expected to appear in court facing charges of having failed to notify the police and criminal nuisance.

However, the state led by area public prosecutor, Mr John Hama declined to prosecute after the union produced a letter date stamped by the office of the Officer Commanding Police Mashonaland East province and notifying them of the march.

ARTUZ leader, Obert Masaraure, who was being charged together with eight others, paid tribute to the country's judiciary for having shown professionalism and independence.

"I am very happy that we have been released without charge, I want to pay tribute to the country's judiciary for having shown independence and professionalism," she said.

Soon after the news, the members proceeded with the march towards Harare.

The union, which is demanding its salaries in US dollars and full bonuses embarked on a caravan march from Mutare on the 9th of December and are expecting to arrive in Harare on the 19th to present their grievances to the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube.


Source - zbc

