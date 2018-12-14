BREAKING: Mnangagwa promotes 1 August killings commander

News / National

by Collen Ncube

President Mnangagwa has promoted Presidential Guard and the National Reaction Force Commander Brigadier-General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe to the rank of Major General. Sanyatwe is the leader of the squad that was deployed on the 1st August to contain violent protesters in Harare. The deployment left 6 civilians dead.The conferring of the promotion was done by the Zimbabwe Defense Forces Commander Philip Valerio Sibanda.More details to follow…