Mnangagwa fingered in ZBC saga

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago
Suspended ZBC head of news and current affairs Tazzen Mandizvidza's mounted after he wrote to Presidebnt Emmerson Mnangagwa reporting that his bosses were unfairly treating him. It has been revealed.

In a letter from the national broadcasters lawyers Scanlen and Holderness, ZBC said, "You are hereby notified that the corporation intends to commence disciplinary action against you in terms of the ZBC employment code o0f conduct (2018) for the following act of misconduct.

"Sometime in January 2018 you inappropriately wrote to His excellency the President of Zimbabwe without valid reason. In that you raised employment related grievances against your superiors and consequently undermined the employment relationship as well as your duty of subordination."

Mandizvidza has since been slapped with a $1 million lawsuit over financial irregularities that plunged the State broadcaster into massive losses.
Mandizvidza was suspended, together with other bosses some four years ago, over misconduct prejudicial to the company, but was later conditionally rehired.

ZBC claims the debt was never cancelled and that the court should now issue an order compelling him to pay $1 083 362,09 with interest.
The employer is also seeking an order for costs against Mandizvidza.



Source - Byo24News

