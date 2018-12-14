ZIMRA goes after Harare City Council

News / National

by Collen Ncube

The Harare City Council has resolved to also penalise government departments who owe the city in a bid to match the harsh treatment by government entities such as the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) over debts it has emerged.Speaking at full council meeting in Harare earlier today, Acting Finance Director Mr. Stan Ndemera said, "We owe ZIMRA about 171 million which they then divided by 24 months the amount is $4,2 million every month over and above our monthly obligations of $1,5 million. If we add the two amounts that's $6 million this will cripple all the operations of the council."We wrote back to ZIMRA putting things into context to say we are definitely not in a position meet that payment plan , the least we can do is to continue to pay our current obligations and add $500 000 towards legacy debt so that we all operate, they also owe, we also owe. They are also failing to pay their dues" he added."The principal amount we owe ZIMRA is $20 million the rest are penalties and interests."Government departments owe city of Harare City Council is $25 millionCouncillor Mapfume said, "Let's seat down with them on the capital figure, we might as well change our policies and charge penalties so that any department that punishes us like that , we also pass a resolution to also punish them.""The capital amounts are almost the same, surely there is a basis of seat down with regulatory authority."