Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube calls doctors' demands 'nonsensical'

by Collen Ncube
1 hr ago | Views
Finance minister has rubbished the  Doctors proposal for their salaries to be  paid in USD saying government has no source of those USD dollars.

Speaking after the signing ceremony where AFDB availed USD 1 million towards the cholera fight, Minister of Finance and Economic Development said, "doctors must go back to work and no civil servant should expect any salary in USD because we don't do anything in USD"

"It is completely nonsensical for anyone to expect salary in foreign currency" he added.
Junior and middle level doctors have been on strike for more than 17 days and they were joined by registrars on Friday.

The cost of basic commodities continue to escalate and the value of the surrogate currency (bond note) continues to lose value on a daily basis.

Zimbabwe's annual inflation continues to surge after it reached 31% in the month of November, gaining 10.16 percentage points on the October 2018 rate of 20.85%, according to Zimstat.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa confronted

2 hrs ago | 2770 Views

ZIMRA goes after Harare City Council

2 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in ZBC saga

2 hrs ago | 1797 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa promotes 1 August killings commander

2 hrs ago | 2732 Views

Mnangagwa promotes August 1 massacre commander

2 hrs ago | 1344 Views

BCC ignores burst sewer in my yard

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

ARTUZ teachers not charged, proceed with march

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Zanu PF thugs are the wolves amongst us, lambs' - true, but only because we let them

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa could learn from Mandela's humility

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Mphoko's son freed on bail

4 hrs ago | 559 Views

12 law firms put under curatorship, 2 lawyers de-registered

4 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Intercape driver arrested trying to skip border to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1307 Views

One killed, three injured as bus is attacked before Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Chidhakwa magistrate recusal bid fails

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mnangagwa promotes army officers

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

The girl at the market

8 hrs ago | 3486 Views

ZANU PF plot to split MDC exposed

8 hrs ago | 8309 Views

The exciting evolution of mobile phone gaming

9 hrs ago | 513 Views

SA cops intercept truck heading for Zimbabwe border with stolen goods worth millions

9 hrs ago | 5027 Views

Zimbabwe inflation hit 31.01%

9 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Provincial Councils, the new economic hubs

10 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on 'secessionists': fire will be met with fire!

10 hrs ago | 4069 Views

ZPCS urges the public to be aware of criminals

10 hrs ago | 708 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to address 'condom gloves'

10 hrs ago | 1697 Views

PHOTOS: 14 die in Murehwa accident

11 hrs ago | 5462 Views

Linda Masarira defends Chamisa's wife

11 hrs ago | 9206 Views

Chiyangwa speaks on ZIFA Presidency

12 hrs ago | 3792 Views

Zapu frets govt will cheat in devolution

12 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Chiwenga threatens to 'pay back (for illegitimate verdict) in hard coin' - shoot to kill, no doubt

12 hrs ago | 7277 Views

Zanu PF fails to address pressing issues, 'cries' Chamisa party

12 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Want to understand ZANU-PF Conference… Ignore the noise!

12 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Open Letter to Motlante

12 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Minister SB Moyo retires?

12 hrs ago | 20356 Views

Chamisa to humiliate Mudzuri?

14 hrs ago | 3322 Views

The West judges Zimbabwe differently

14 hrs ago | 2662 Views

Kasukuwere, Mombeshora named in land scam

14 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Chamisa ally's trial in false start

14 hrs ago | 574 Views

Potraz targets pedophiles

14 hrs ago | 814 Views

Soldier up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 1282 Views

3 Chinese firms shut down

14 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Protesting teachers buoyant despite arrests

15 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Johane Masowe apostolic sect in land wrangle

15 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chiyangwa looked crestfallen

15 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires Green Bombers

15 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Chamisa camp close ranks

15 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Moyo embarrassed

15 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Potraz breaks foreign networks dominance

15 hrs ago | 570 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $3,5m on conference

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mnangagwa rejects amendment to block Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 6672 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days