Mthuli Ncube calls doctors' demands 'nonsensical'

by Collen Ncube

Finance minister has rubbished the Doctors proposal for their salaries to be paid in USD saying government has no source of those USD dollars.Speaking after the signing ceremony where AFDB availed USD 1 million towards the cholera fight, Minister of Finance and Economic Development said, "doctors must go back to work and no civil servant should expect any salary in USD because we don't do anything in USD""It is completely nonsensical for anyone to expect salary in foreign currency" he added.Junior and middle level doctors have been on strike for more than 17 days and they were joined by registrars on Friday.The cost of basic commodities continue to escalate and the value of the surrogate currency (bond note) continues to lose value on a daily basis.Zimbabwe's annual inflation continues to surge after it reached 31% in the month of November, gaining 10.16 percentage points on the October 2018 rate of 20.85%, according to Zimstat.