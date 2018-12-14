Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF tells Mnangagwa to fix the economy

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF bigwigs who gathered in Esigodini for their party's annual conference last week pleaded with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to act quickly and decisively to stem the country's worsening economic rot and corruption, in the interests of long-suffering Zimbabweans and social cohesion.

In their end of conference resolutions at the weekend, which were read by politburo member Chris Mushowe, the gathered party heavyweights also urged the government to stop insisting that the US dollar and the country's surrogate currency, the bond, were equal - as they felt that this was harming the economy.

"There is a de facto exchange rate even though the government has said there is parity (between US dollars and bond notes.

"Government should also eradicate the three-tier pricing system that is causing suffering among Zimbabweans ... The government should revoke the licences of those charging the three-tier pricing system.

"Government also seems to be paying lip service to economic malpractices. Government should act and deal with those involved," Mushowe said.

This came after Mnangagwa himself had earlier admitted that his government was battling to fix the country's myriad economic problems, as manifested by the continually rising prices of basic goods and the acute shortages of foreign currency and fuel - among many other ills.

However, the Zanu-PF leader said, his government was working hard to try and solve the multiple crises.

"Government, along with industry, continues to dialogue and interrogate the cost build-ups, towards finding lasting solutions which will bring permanent relief to consumers and greater stability to the economy.

"We also need to address the question of our own domestic currency once the correct economic fundamentals are in place," he said.

With Zimbabwe's economy continuing to tank - and long-suffering citizens desperate for some respite - Mnangagwa also told the thousands of Zanu-PF delegates gathered in Esigodini that their focus must be solely on coming up with solutions to stem the rot.

At the same time, he reminded the assembled ruling party bigwigs that elected officials were servants of those people who had voted them into power - and not the other
way round.

He also, once again, ruled out any chance of him forming a government of national unity (GNU) with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa - whom he said he had defeated "cleanly and fairly".

The party's conference took place against the backdrop of Zimbabwe remaining in the grip of a ginormous economic crisis, which has continued despite the country holding relatively peaceful elections on July 30.

It had been hoped by many people inside and outside the country that the polls would bury many of the problems that had been encountered during the ruinous rule of ousted former president Robert Mugabe.

The conference also took place in the midst of a damaging strike by public sector doctors, which has paralysed public health institutions in the past three weeks - as they continue to press for improved wages and working conditions.

"We are seized with the challenges in our health services sector. We appeal to those in the health services sector to always balance between matters of their welfare and the need to save lives.

"We noted that drugs are now in short supply and we are setting up NatPharm pharmacies in all provinces and prices of drugs will be affordable. We urge those in the health sector to be considerate," Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe's health delivery system has for a while now been battling several problems as a result of the country's worsening economic climate.

Apart from the urgent issue of the striking doctors, long-suffering Zimbabweans have also had to contend with rising prices of basic consumer goods and widespread shortages of items such as cooking oil - which have disappeared from supermarket shelves.

Thousands of commuters have also had their travel plans thrown into chaos, due to the current fuel shortages being experienced in the country.

As a result, Mnangagwa has come under growing pressure from disillusioned citizens over the worsening local economic situation - after having been feted in his early days in office for superintending over arguably the most peaceful elections since Zimbabwe's independence from Britain in 1980.

However, the government's recent austerity measures - which are seen as the first steps towards reviving the country's economy - have not found resonance with the majority of hurting Zimbabweans.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa also announced in Esigodini that he would this week make public the findings of the commission of inquiry that he appointed to probe the deadly August 1 violence which left at least six people dead in Harare.

The shootings commission, which was chaired by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe, handed over its findings to Mnangagwa two weeks ago - surprising many people in the process for the speed with which it had completed its work.

Apart from Motlanthe - other members of the inquiry were academics Lovemore Madhuku and Charity Manyeruke, Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) ex-president Vimbai Nyemba, Rodney Dixon of the United Kingdom, former Tanzanian chief of the defence forces General Davis Mwamunyange and ex-Commonwealth secretary-general Chief Emeka Anyaoku of Nigeria.

Political analysts have also said the August 1 violence and the resultant deaths had done a lot of harm to Mnangagwa's quests to mend years of frosty relations between Zimbabwe and Western governments.

The shootings occurred after millions of Zimbabweans had cast their votes in the polls to choose both a new Parliament and president - following the dramatic fall from power of Mugabe last November.

The elections were the first since 1980 to be held in the country without Mugabe's participation, whose 37-year, iron-fisted rule was stunningly ended by a military intervention which triggered events that ended with his resignation.

The elections also marked the first time that the main opposition MDC was not represented by its founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who lost his brave battle against colon cancer on Valentine's Day this year.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Doctors' strike legal, says court

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa killed presidential age limit motion

2 hrs ago | 952 Views

US to open $292m Harare embassy in January

2 hrs ago | 949 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls doctors' demands 'nonsensical'

4 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Mnangagwa confronted

4 hrs ago | 5009 Views

ZIMRA goes after Harare City Council

5 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in ZBC saga

5 hrs ago | 2610 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa promotes 1 August killings commander

5 hrs ago | 4000 Views

Mnangagwa promotes August 1 massacre commander

5 hrs ago | 1664 Views

BCC ignores burst sewer in my yard

5 hrs ago | 600 Views

ARTUZ teachers not charged, proceed with march

6 hrs ago | 543 Views

'Zanu PF thugs are the wolves amongst us, lambs' - true, but only because we let them

6 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa could learn from Mandela's humility

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mphoko's son freed on bail

6 hrs ago | 647 Views

12 law firms put under curatorship, 2 lawyers de-registered

6 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Intercape driver arrested trying to skip border to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1518 Views

One killed, three injured as bus is attacked before Beitbridge

7 hrs ago | 1872 Views

The girl at the market

11 hrs ago | 3608 Views

ZANU PF plot to split MDC exposed

11 hrs ago | 8868 Views

The exciting evolution of mobile phone gaming

11 hrs ago | 522 Views

SA cops intercept truck heading for Zimbabwe border with stolen goods worth millions

12 hrs ago | 5298 Views

Zimbabwe inflation hit 31.01%

12 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on 'secessionists': fire will be met with fire!

12 hrs ago | 4188 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to address 'condom gloves'

13 hrs ago | 1755 Views

PHOTOS: 14 die in Murehwa accident

14 hrs ago | 5792 Views

Linda Masarira defends Chamisa's wife

14 hrs ago | 9512 Views

Chiyangwa speaks on ZIFA Presidency

15 hrs ago | 3888 Views

Zapu frets govt will cheat in devolution

15 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Chiwenga threatens to 'pay back (for illegitimate verdict) in hard coin' - shoot to kill, no doubt

15 hrs ago | 7636 Views

Zanu PF fails to address pressing issues, 'cries' Chamisa party

15 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Want to understand ZANU-PF Conference… Ignore the noise!

15 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Open Letter to Motlante

15 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Minister SB Moyo retires?

15 hrs ago | 21584 Views

Chamisa to humiliate Mudzuri?

17 hrs ago | 3429 Views

The West judges Zimbabwe differently

17 hrs ago | 2758 Views

Kasukuwere, Mombeshora named in land scam

17 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Chamisa ally's trial in false start

17 hrs ago | 579 Views

Soldier up for armed robbery

17 hrs ago | 1339 Views

3 Chinese firms shut down

17 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Protesting teachers buoyant despite arrests

17 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Chiyangwa looked crestfallen

17 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires Green Bombers

17 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Chamisa camp close ranks

17 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Moyo embarrassed

17 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mnangagwa rejects amendment to block Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 6826 Views

Chamisa is THE problem

18 hrs ago | 1723 Views

American restaurant comes to Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance to share $8m

18 hrs ago | 1224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days