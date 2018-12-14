Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lawyer wins $20 000 suit for wrongful arrest

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE High Court has ordered a Harare family to pay damages amounting to $20 000 to a lawyer it got arrested on unfounded fraud allegations.

Mr Tinashe Zenda Hungwe, who was appointed executor to the estate of the siblings' late father, was arrested for allegedly selling properties without the beneficiaries' knowledge. It later turned out to be a false story and Mr Hungwe was found not guilty and acquitted. When he was arrested, the lawyer was humiliated and spent four days in police custody. He even suffered negative media publicity as stories of his arrest and prosecution were picked by several media houses.

After his acquittal, Mr Hungwe sued the siblings - Veronica Duro, Kushinga Nedi, Tariro Nedi, Rebecca Rusere and Monica Mudavanhu - for malicious prosecution.

He claimed $139 000, broken down as follows: $25 000 for legal costs incurred, $100 000 for contumelia and $14 000 for loss of earnings. However, on November 23 this year, Justice Philda Muzofa ruled in favour of the lawyer, but reduced the total claim to $20 000.

"Accordingly, the following order is made that, 1 the defendants shall pay the plaintiff, jointly and severally, the one paying the other to be absolved, an amount of $20 000 for damages arising from malicious prosecution, together with interest at the rate of 5 percent per annum from February 28, 2014 to the date of final payment. 2 The defendants shall pay, jointly and severally, the one paying the other to be absolved, the costs of this suit on attorney-client scale."

Justice Muzofa said Mr Hungwe's image was tarnished as a result of the criminal proceedings.

"There is no doubt that the incarceration and subsequent prosecution tarnished his image and professional standing. Whatever perception the public holds of a lawyer, affects their practice. In this case, the negative perception was built.

"The plaintiff was not only maliciously prosecuted, the matter was reported in the Herald titled 'Lawyer accused of theft'," said Justice Muzofa.

The judge said chances were high that Mr Hungwe lost clients as a result of the malicious arrest and prosecution.

"I would not be surprised if he lost clients during the period in question," the judge said.

During the hearing, the court heard that the five lodged a fraud report at CID Fraud Squad against Mr Hungwe on May 25, 2013.

They wrongfully and maliciously set in motion criminal proceedings of fraud against Mr Hungwe by giving false information to the police that, the lawyer and one Lucia Nedi had connived to sell a house known as number 3 Bradfield, Hopley, to Morepad Investments Private Limited.

Allegations were that three more stands belonging to the beneficiaries to the estate, were also fraudulently sold, causing a financial prejudice to the tune of USD$190 000.

The prosecuting authority then, on two occasions, declined to prosecute the lawyer, but the family protested resulting in the weak case being referred to court. The family members also maligned the lawyer in higher offices, including the office of the President when he had no case to answer at all.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's mature politics

36 mins ago | 436 Views

Discounts for bills paid in forex

40 mins ago | 312 Views

De Beers snubs Zimbabwe invitation to mine diamonds in Marange

46 mins ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe Airways loses second plane over delayed payments

50 mins ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa clean-up declaration

1 hr ago | 501 Views

Magistrate exposed on Mphoko matter?

1 hr ago | 866 Views

Mnangagwa to meet teachers

2 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Zimra reminds its clients

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Kombi driver hits pedestrian, dumps body in the bush

2 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Hope for Musona

2 hrs ago | 738 Views

Bosso vice-captain linked with Caps United, Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Chamisa sues council over assault

2 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chamisa clause debate a sideshow:, says Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Gaddafi son refuses deportation from Zimbabwe to Libya

3 hrs ago | 883 Views

US based author releases book on Gukurahundi

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Green bombers poser for Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 931 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft prosecutor in bribery storm

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Caesar Zvayi removed as Editor in a major editorial shake-up at Zimpapers

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zanu-PF resolves to block MDC Alliance MPs

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

Dembare challenge Epoupa Fifa ruling

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chiyangwa lies that he wants to concentrate on MP post

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Ex-MP 'denied' sex, rights seeks divorce

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Corpse dumped at 'killer's' homestead

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Cosafa president humiliated in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mthuli Ncube begs doctors to end strike

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Unloved Chiyangwa remains Cosafa leader

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF tells Mnangagwa to fix the economy

12 hrs ago | 4374 Views

Doctors' strike legal, says court

12 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Mnangagwa killed presidential age limit motion

12 hrs ago | 3941 Views

US to open $292m Harare embassy in January

12 hrs ago | 5118 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls doctors' demands 'nonsensical'

14 hrs ago | 4820 Views

Mnangagwa confronted

14 hrs ago | 9081 Views

ZIMRA goes after Harare City Council

14 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in ZBC saga

15 hrs ago | 4166 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa promotes 1 August killings commander

15 hrs ago | 7367 Views

Mnangagwa promotes August 1 massacre commander

15 hrs ago | 2256 Views

BCC ignores burst sewer in my yard

15 hrs ago | 835 Views

ARTUZ teachers not charged, proceed with march

15 hrs ago | 764 Views

'Zanu PF thugs are the wolves amongst us, lambs' - true, but only because we let them

16 hrs ago | 694 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa could learn from Mandela's humility

16 hrs ago | 831 Views

Mphoko's son freed on bail

16 hrs ago | 831 Views

12 law firms put under curatorship, 2 lawyers de-registered

16 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Intercape driver arrested trying to skip border to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 2064 Views

One killed, three injured as bus is attacked before Beitbridge

17 hrs ago | 2457 Views

The girl at the market

21 hrs ago | 4055 Views

ZANU PF plot to split MDC exposed

21 hrs ago | 10192 Views

The exciting evolution of mobile phone gaming

21 hrs ago | 590 Views

SA cops intercept truck heading for Zimbabwe border with stolen goods worth millions

22 hrs ago | 5851 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days