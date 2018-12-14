Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unloved Chiyangwa remains Cosafa leader

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PHILIP Chiyangwa may have lost the ZIFA presidency, but he remains the COSAFA leader until his tenure at the regional football body expires.

Chiyangwa's reign at the helm of ZIFA came to an end on Sunday when the maverick businessman fell to his former board member Felton Kamambo at the association's elective assembly. But there have been misconceptions by some in the domestic football circles suggesting that Chiyangwa's defeat to Kamambo means that he also lost the COSAFA post.

Chiyangwa will remain as the boss at COSAFA as his term is for a five-year term COSAFA and ZIFA operate on different constitutions with the leadership of the association getting vacation four year term upon election.

Although his ascendancy to the ZIFA presidency laid the platform for his election to COSAFA, Chiyangwa wasn't elevated to the regional body. Instead he was elected in terms of the COSAFA consitution.

Chiyangwa is not the first member of the COSAFA executive to lose his position at the association but still worked for the regional body. Botswana's David Fani, Frans Mbidi of Namibia and Suketu Patel of Seychelles served in the top echolons of COSAFA when they were not leaders of their FA's.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's mature politics

36 mins ago | 436 Views

Discounts for bills paid in forex

40 mins ago | 312 Views

De Beers snubs Zimbabwe invitation to mine diamonds in Marange

46 mins ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe Airways loses second plane over delayed payments

49 mins ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa clean-up declaration

1 hr ago | 501 Views

Magistrate exposed on Mphoko matter?

1 hr ago | 866 Views

Mnangagwa to meet teachers

2 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Zimra reminds its clients

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Kombi driver hits pedestrian, dumps body in the bush

2 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Hope for Musona

2 hrs ago | 738 Views

Bosso vice-captain linked with Caps United, Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Chamisa sues council over assault

2 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chamisa clause debate a sideshow:, says Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Gaddafi son refuses deportation from Zimbabwe to Libya

3 hrs ago | 883 Views

US based author releases book on Gukurahundi

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Green bombers poser for Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 931 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft prosecutor in bribery storm

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Caesar Zvayi removed as Editor in a major editorial shake-up at Zimpapers

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zanu-PF resolves to block MDC Alliance MPs

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

Dembare challenge Epoupa Fifa ruling

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chiyangwa lies that he wants to concentrate on MP post

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Ex-MP 'denied' sex, rights seeks divorce

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Corpse dumped at 'killer's' homestead

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Cosafa president humiliated in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mthuli Ncube begs doctors to end strike

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Lawyer wins $20 000 suit for wrongful arrest

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zanu-PF tells Mnangagwa to fix the economy

12 hrs ago | 4374 Views

Doctors' strike legal, says court

12 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Mnangagwa killed presidential age limit motion

12 hrs ago | 3941 Views

US to open $292m Harare embassy in January

12 hrs ago | 5118 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls doctors' demands 'nonsensical'

14 hrs ago | 4820 Views

Mnangagwa confronted

14 hrs ago | 9081 Views

ZIMRA goes after Harare City Council

14 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in ZBC saga

15 hrs ago | 4166 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa promotes 1 August killings commander

15 hrs ago | 7367 Views

Mnangagwa promotes August 1 massacre commander

15 hrs ago | 2256 Views

BCC ignores burst sewer in my yard

15 hrs ago | 835 Views

ARTUZ teachers not charged, proceed with march

15 hrs ago | 763 Views

'Zanu PF thugs are the wolves amongst us, lambs' - true, but only because we let them

16 hrs ago | 694 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa could learn from Mandela's humility

16 hrs ago | 831 Views

Mphoko's son freed on bail

16 hrs ago | 831 Views

12 law firms put under curatorship, 2 lawyers de-registered

16 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Intercape driver arrested trying to skip border to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 2064 Views

One killed, three injured as bus is attacked before Beitbridge

17 hrs ago | 2457 Views

The girl at the market

21 hrs ago | 4055 Views

ZANU PF plot to split MDC exposed

21 hrs ago | 10192 Views

The exciting evolution of mobile phone gaming

21 hrs ago | 590 Views

SA cops intercept truck heading for Zimbabwe border with stolen goods worth millions

22 hrs ago | 5851 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days