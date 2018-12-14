Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiyangwa lies that he wants to concentrate on MP post

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
LOSING Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa claims the reason he withdrew from a re-run with new Zifa boss Felton Kamambo in Sunday's elections is because he wants to invest his time as a Member of Parliament.

Chiyangwa conceded defeat just before the re-run after the two had failed to garner two thirds of the votes. He had received 24 votes, with Kamambo getting 35. Chiyangwa, who is president of Cosafa and MP for Zvimba South, took to Twitter soon after his loss and said he was not power hungry.

"Congratulations to the new @online_zifa president. The reason I withdrew from the run is because I am not power hungry. I have a constituency waiting for me and therefore I decided that I should invest all my time as an MP. Wishing the new elect a prosperous time," Chiyangwa wrote.

The Zifa pre-election period was drama-filled, with Kamambo being initially banned from contesting together with his new vice-president Gift Banda, who beat Omega Sibanda by 37 votes to 22, over an assortment of allegations.

Kamambo and Banda were later allowed to contest following intervention by world football governing body Fifa. Kamambo was picked up by police on allegations of threatening violence against Zifa chief executive, Joseph Mamutse.

It was also claimed that Kamambo was serving a Zifa suspension, an allegation dismissed by Fifa, who ordered that the former Zifa board member be allowed to contest. Banda was also dragged to court last Thursday charged with corruption for allegedly leasing 3.82 hectares of land to his daughter when he was Bulawayo deputy mayor.

Kamambo pledged to work hard to improve football in the country.

"Thank you Zimbabwe for electing me as the @online_zifa president. I will work hard to improve the sport with all diligence. I have joined Twitter to be in touch with the people and I accept all ideas and suggestions that will help improve Zifa. Thank you so much for voting for me," posted Kamambo on his Twitter timeline.


Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days