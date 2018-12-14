Zanu-PF resolves to block MDC Alliance MPs

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has passed a resolution recommending a constitutional amendment to exclude MPs from Bulawayo and Harare from provincial councils so that they are constituted by elected councillors.Government is in the process of devolving power to provinces and has allocated $310 million to fund the programme.The ruling party also resolved that all Government departments be decentralised for effective devolution to take place in all provinces.Reading the consolidated resolutions adopted at the Zanu-PF's National People's Conference on Saturday in Esigodini, Politburo member and Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda said the party had made a resolution that provincial councils be constituted only by elected councillors, their chairpersons and mayors of urban councils."It is proposed to amend the Constitution to exclude all Members of Parliament from being members of provincial councils. Bulawayo and Harare metropolitan provinces should have elected councillors and should exclude all MPs from being members. There is therefore a need to amend the Constitution in that regard," said Adv Mudenda.He said the party had resolved that the role of the Provincial Affairs Ministers, as provincial representatives of the President must be to provide overall coordination of development programmes."That the role of provincial councils be to provide legislative framework on provincial economic development through the production of economic development plans. Establishment of a provincial database on provincial economies should reside with the Minister of State but be legislated by provincial councils," he said.Adv Mudenda said provincial councils and Provincial Affairs Ministers must be capacitated to enable them to effectively engage business entities, development partners and investors.In his closing address at the Zanu-PF conference on Saturday, President Mnangagwa said he was happy that Zimbabweans had welcomed the concept of devolution and creation of provincial economies saying the days of lop-sided development must be a thing of the past.President Mnangagwa said there was an urgent need to close the development gap between urban and rural communities to achieve prosperity for all the people by 2030.He said: "I have been happily surprised by the reception and quick understanding of the concept of devolution and creation of provincial economies, by our communities. We must work hard, with a renewed sense of urgency, to close the development gap between the urban and rural communities."The prosperity we seek to achieve by 2030 must be for all our people in every corner of the country. Our desire for better and more modern roads, schools, health facilities must be realised across the entire country. As we are determined to modernise, build and industrialise our beloved country, no one should be left behind."President Mnangagwa said the resolutions at the conference will help the Government to be more focused guided by the will of the people.