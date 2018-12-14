Bosso vice-captain linked with Caps United, Ngezi

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS vice-captain Gabriel Nyoni is being stalked by Caps United and Ngezi Platinum Stars as he drags his feet on signing a new contract with Bosso.The 26-year-old had one of his best seasons at Highlanders this year where he scored six goals.Nyoni's contract with Highlanders expires at the end of the month and he is unlikely to renew the deal as he has set his sights elsewhere.Nyoni, a marketing degree holder from the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo, is said to have got a job in Harare in his field of study, which makes it logical and plausible for him to join the Green Machine.Yesterday, the Highlanders striker said he would do what is best for him, with Bosso also an option."I don't know as yet (where I will be). I am just holding onto the offers. Moving or not moving, I will just choose the best offer for my future," Nyoni said.Competition will be stiff in the Highlanders strike force in the upcoming season, with the Bulawayo giants having brought in Tinashe Makanda in mid-season.They also brought in Tafadzwa Sibanda, who joined the club from Zifa Central Region Division One champions TelOne, and was a revelation.Prince Dube has returned to the club while former Bantu Rovers attacking midfielder Bukhosi Sibanda is now a Bosso player.Another key player who has kept the Highlanders leadership guessing is central defender-cum-linkman Peter Muduhwa, who has attracted interest from champions FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum and Chicken Inn.In a statement last week, Highlanders said: "We continue contract renewal and extension conversations with other senior players, with the hope of concluding the squad business soon."Highlanders have been busy on the market and have also captured the signature of former midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku, who left the club for FC Platinum in 2015, before joining Zambian side Buildcon in January this year and returning home in August.Goalkeeper of the Year, Ariel Sibanda, has extended his stay by two years at the Bulawayo premiership side.