Kombi driver hits pedestrian, dumps body in the bush

by Staff reporter
A COMMUTER omnibus driver based in Harare allegedly hit a pedestrian in the central business district and took away the body under the pretext that he was taking him to hospital before dumping it in the bush in Kambuzuma 2.

Tirivangani Madzokere (30) appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa on Saturday facing murder charges. He was remanded in custody to December 27 pending indictment to the High Court.

Allegations are that on November 17, Madzokere was driving along Chinhoyi Street and hit the now deceased Christopher Muzawazi at the intersection of Chinhoyi Street and Bute Street.

Madzokere, his conductor and a friend took the now deceased into their vehicle under the pretext that they were taking him to the hospital since he was still alive.

The State alleges instead of taking him to hospital, Madzokere drove to an open space between Kambuzuma 2 and Rugare suburbs where they dumped Muzawazi's body.

Informant Maria Sunday, who was coming from her field in between Kambuzuma and Rugare suburbs, discovered the deceased's body and made a police report.

A post-mortem was conducted and established that the death was due to skull bone fracture and head injuries. Investigations revealed that Muzawazi was hit by Madzokere's kombi.

Idah Maromo appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

