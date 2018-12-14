Latest News Editor's Choice


Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
Restive civil servants- reeling from the country's precipitous fall in living standards and ever declining disposable incomes- have warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's under-pressure government that will go on strike next month unless it hikes their salaries massively.
The Apex Council is demanding a minimum of RTGS $1,733 or the equivalent in US dollars.

Meanwhile, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube yesterday said Government had done all it could for now to address the grievances of striking junior doctors as he appealed to them to return to work for the sake of patients.

Minister Ncube said Government would continue the engagement process through the bipartite negotiating forum.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare, Prof Ncube said Government valued the work of junior doctors and other health workers.

Source - Daily News

