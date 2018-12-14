Zimra reminds its clients

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) hereby reminds clients whose taxable income includes amounts which are not subject to Pay As You Earn (PAYE) of the following due dates for the payment of Provisional Tax for the tax year ending 31st December 2018. This includes all clients in receipt of, or to whom income accrued from trade or investment.The Fourth Quarterly Payment Date (QPD) is 20th December 2018. This means that 35% of the annual tax payable for the tax year ending 31st December 2018 is due on or before 20th December 2018.For the purpose of calculating the Provisional Tax for each QPD, clients are required to estimate the annual tax due and calculate the respective percentage of tax due for the quartet The annual estimated tax due should be revised to update the estimates every quartet The remittance form for Provisional Tax payments - Form ITF 12B -must be completed in respect of each QPD payment.