Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra reminds its clients

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) hereby reminds clients whose taxable income includes amounts which are not subject to Pay As You Earn (PAYE) of the following due dates for the payment of Provisional Tax for the tax year ending 31st December 2018. This includes all clients in receipt of, or to whom income accrued from trade or investment.

The Fourth Quarterly Payment Date (QPD) is 20th December 2018. This means that 35% of the annual tax payable for the tax year ending 31st December 2018 is due on or before 20th December 2018.

For the purpose of calculating the Provisional Tax for each QPD, clients are required to estimate the annual tax due and calculate the respective percentage of tax due for the quartet The annual estimated tax due should be revised to update the estimates every quartet The remittance form for Provisional Tax payments - Form ITF 12B -must be completed in respect of each QPD payment.





Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's mature politics

33 mins ago | 399 Views

Discounts for bills paid in forex

37 mins ago | 285 Views

De Beers snubs Zimbabwe invitation to mine diamonds in Marange

43 mins ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe Airways loses second plane over delayed payments

47 mins ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa clean-up declaration

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Magistrate exposed on Mphoko matter?

1 hr ago | 840 Views

Mnangagwa to meet teachers

2 hrs ago | 985 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Kombi driver hits pedestrian, dumps body in the bush

2 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Hope for Musona

2 hrs ago | 730 Views

Bosso vice-captain linked with Caps United, Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Chamisa sues council over assault

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Chamisa clause debate a sideshow:, says Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Gaddafi son refuses deportation from Zimbabwe to Libya

2 hrs ago | 875 Views

US based author releases book on Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Green bombers poser for Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 922 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft prosecutor in bribery storm

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Caesar Zvayi removed as Editor in a major editorial shake-up at Zimpapers

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zanu-PF resolves to block MDC Alliance MPs

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

Dembare challenge Epoupa Fifa ruling

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chiyangwa lies that he wants to concentrate on MP post

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Ex-MP 'denied' sex, rights seeks divorce

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Corpse dumped at 'killer's' homestead

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Cosafa president humiliated in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mthuli Ncube begs doctors to end strike

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Unloved Chiyangwa remains Cosafa leader

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Lawyer wins $20 000 suit for wrongful arrest

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zanu-PF tells Mnangagwa to fix the economy

11 hrs ago | 4363 Views

Doctors' strike legal, says court

12 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Mnangagwa killed presidential age limit motion

12 hrs ago | 3933 Views

US to open $292m Harare embassy in January

12 hrs ago | 5098 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls doctors' demands 'nonsensical'

14 hrs ago | 4816 Views

Mnangagwa confronted

14 hrs ago | 9070 Views

ZIMRA goes after Harare City Council

14 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in ZBC saga

15 hrs ago | 4161 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa promotes 1 August killings commander

15 hrs ago | 7355 Views

Mnangagwa promotes August 1 massacre commander

15 hrs ago | 2253 Views

BCC ignores burst sewer in my yard

15 hrs ago | 833 Views

ARTUZ teachers not charged, proceed with march

15 hrs ago | 760 Views

'Zanu PF thugs are the wolves amongst us, lambs' - true, but only because we let them

16 hrs ago | 694 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa could learn from Mandela's humility

16 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mphoko's son freed on bail

16 hrs ago | 831 Views

12 law firms put under curatorship, 2 lawyers de-registered

16 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Intercape driver arrested trying to skip border to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 2062 Views

One killed, three injured as bus is attacked before Beitbridge

17 hrs ago | 2448 Views

The girl at the market

21 hrs ago | 4054 Views

ZANU PF plot to split MDC exposed

21 hrs ago | 10188 Views

The exciting evolution of mobile phone gaming

21 hrs ago | 590 Views

SA cops intercept truck heading for Zimbabwe border with stolen goods worth millions

22 hrs ago | 5848 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days