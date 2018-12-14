Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Airways loses second plane over delayed payments

by ZimLive
55 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe Airways has lost a second plane which has been sold by Malaysia Airlines after the Zimbabwe government failed to keep up with payments.

Zimbabwe Airways, which was formed in secret by ministers to eventually replace Air Zimbabwe, had bought four Boeing 777 aircraft from Malaysia Airlines.

The cash-strapped government has been paying for the planes in installments, but it is understood the agreement was breached.

In November, Malaysia Airlines sold off one of the planes, registration 9M-MRL, to an aviation company based in Kansas City, Missouri, in the United States.

On December 6, a second plane, 9M-MRM, which had already been painted in Zimbabwe Airways livery, also flew to Kansas from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia where the planes have been stored.

A source familiar with the developments said the foreign currency crisis currently gripping Zimbabwe had led to delays in paying the Malaysians who punished the breach by selling the planes.

Two planes – registration 9M-MRQ and 9M-MRP – are however believed to be fully paid up and should be delivered to Harare in early 2019 once registration formalities are completed.

Malaysia Airlines had offered the four planes to Zimbabwe Airways for a discounted $70 million following an agreement between former President Robert Mugabe and Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's mature politics

41 mins ago | 516 Views

Discounts for bills paid in forex

45 mins ago | 363 Views

De Beers snubs Zimbabwe invitation to mine diamonds in Marange

51 mins ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa clean-up declaration

1 hr ago | 539 Views

Magistrate exposed on Mphoko matter?

1 hr ago | 896 Views

Mnangagwa to meet teachers

2 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Zimra reminds its clients

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Kombi driver hits pedestrian, dumps body in the bush

3 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Hope for Musona

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

Bosso vice-captain linked with Caps United, Ngezi

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Chamisa sues council over assault

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

Chamisa clause debate a sideshow:, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Gaddafi son refuses deportation from Zimbabwe to Libya

3 hrs ago | 906 Views

US based author releases book on Gukurahundi

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Green bombers poser for Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 949 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft prosecutor in bribery storm

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Caesar Zvayi removed as Editor in a major editorial shake-up at Zimpapers

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF resolves to block MDC Alliance MPs

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

Dembare challenge Epoupa Fifa ruling

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chiyangwa lies that he wants to concentrate on MP post

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Ex-MP 'denied' sex, rights seeks divorce

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Corpse dumped at 'killer's' homestead

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

Cosafa president humiliated in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mthuli Ncube begs doctors to end strike

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Unloved Chiyangwa remains Cosafa leader

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Lawyer wins $20 000 suit for wrongful arrest

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF tells Mnangagwa to fix the economy

12 hrs ago | 4393 Views

Doctors' strike legal, says court

12 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Mnangagwa killed presidential age limit motion

12 hrs ago | 3951 Views

US to open $292m Harare embassy in January

12 hrs ago | 5157 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls doctors' demands 'nonsensical'

14 hrs ago | 4825 Views

Mnangagwa confronted

14 hrs ago | 9102 Views

ZIMRA goes after Harare City Council

15 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in ZBC saga

15 hrs ago | 4178 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa promotes 1 August killings commander

15 hrs ago | 7399 Views

Mnangagwa promotes August 1 massacre commander

15 hrs ago | 2262 Views

BCC ignores burst sewer in my yard

15 hrs ago | 837 Views

ARTUZ teachers not charged, proceed with march

15 hrs ago | 765 Views

'Zanu PF thugs are the wolves amongst us, lambs' - true, but only because we let them

16 hrs ago | 697 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa could learn from Mandela's humility

16 hrs ago | 833 Views

Mphoko's son freed on bail

16 hrs ago | 831 Views

12 law firms put under curatorship, 2 lawyers de-registered

16 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Intercape driver arrested trying to skip border to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 2068 Views

One killed, three injured as bus is attacked before Beitbridge

17 hrs ago | 2461 Views

The girl at the market

21 hrs ago | 4062 Views

ZANU PF plot to split MDC exposed

21 hrs ago | 10207 Views

The exciting evolution of mobile phone gaming

21 hrs ago | 591 Views

SA cops intercept truck heading for Zimbabwe border with stolen goods worth millions

22 hrs ago | 5860 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days