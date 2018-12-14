Mnangagwa meets teachers

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has agreed to meet the teachers under the banner of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ). This was revealed by the PTUZ Secretary General Raymond Majongwe on Sunday.In a letter dated 10 December the Permanent Secretary to the President W. Gwatiringa said, "Thank you for your letter dated 5 December 2018 requesting Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe to meet His Excellency the president. Kindly be advised that His Excellency the President has accepted to meet the union at state house on Friday 21 December at 10AM."Teachers under the banner of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe haD written a letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa demanding an urgent meeting with him and discuss a number of issues relating to teachers and the teaching profession.