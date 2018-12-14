News / National
WATCH: Greyhound takes 40 hours from SA to Zim
A social media user Rutendo Sambina has alleged that Greyhound bus which her relatives had used from South Africa to Zimbabwe has taken more that 40 hours to arrive in the country.
Watch the video below:
Greyhound is trash!!!! Treating customers like they didn't pay. This was taken yesterday by my relative travelling from Joburg to Harare. First of all, the bus was 6 hours late. Now they had a breakdown in Zim and still haven't arrived! Over 40 hours on the road!! @GreyhoundRSA pic.twitter.com/R68CKbc0Wx— Rutendo Sambina (@Miss_Shumba) December 17, 2018
