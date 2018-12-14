Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Greyhound takes 40 hours from SA to Zim

by Collen Ncube
58 mins ago | Views
A social media user Rutendo Sambina has alleged that Greyhound bus which her relatives had used from South Africa to Zimbabwe has taken more that 40 hours to arrive in the country.
Watch the video below:

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Social media

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

War vets, stop milking an already dying cow

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Finance Minister - its you who caused this nonsense

5 mins ago | 15 Views

Fortune Charumbira in delirium about Gukurahundi

14 mins ago | 67 Views

Chamisa ally gets top Herald post

40 mins ago | 829 Views

The Rhodes Trust announces Historic Class of 101 new Rhodes Scholars

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Mutsvangwa pushes for Transitional Authority?

1 hr ago | 1853 Views

Manchester United fires Jose Mourinho

1 hr ago | 902 Views

'Zimbabwe needs dialogue' argue Muleya - only dialogue with ED and Chamisa is 'Step down, now!'

1 hr ago | 522 Views

Mnangagwa meets teachers

2 hrs ago | 1173 Views

On the recent national budget

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa's mature politics

3 hrs ago | 2350 Views

Discounts for bills paid in forex

3 hrs ago | 1383 Views

De Beers snubs Zimbabwe invitation to mine diamonds in Marange

3 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Zimbabwe Airways loses second plane over delayed payments

3 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Mnangagwa clean-up declaration

4 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Magistrate exposed on Mphoko matter?

4 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Mnangagwa to meet teachers

5 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Zimra reminds its clients

5 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Kombi driver hits pedestrian, dumps body in the bush

5 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Hope for Musona

5 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Bosso vice-captain linked with Caps United, Ngezi

5 hrs ago | 594 Views

Chamisa sues council over assault

5 hrs ago | 872 Views

Chamisa clause debate a sideshow:, says Mwonzora

5 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Gaddafi son refuses deportation from Zimbabwe to Libya

5 hrs ago | 1364 Views

US based author releases book on Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 569 Views

Green bombers poser for Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft prosecutor in bribery storm

5 hrs ago | 593 Views

Caesar Zvayi removed as Editor in a major editorial shake-up at Zimpapers

5 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zanu-PF resolves to block MDC Alliance MPs

5 hrs ago | 843 Views

Dembare challenge Epoupa Fifa ruling

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

Chiyangwa lies that he wants to concentrate on MP post

5 hrs ago | 616 Views

Ex-MP 'denied' sex, rights seeks divorce

5 hrs ago | 919 Views

Corpse dumped at 'killer's' homestead

5 hrs ago | 605 Views

Cosafa president humiliated in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mthuli Ncube begs doctors to end strike

5 hrs ago | 549 Views

Unloved Chiyangwa remains Cosafa leader

5 hrs ago | 479 Views

Lawyer wins $20 000 suit for wrongful arrest

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zanu-PF tells Mnangagwa to fix the economy

14 hrs ago | 4732 Views

Doctors' strike legal, says court

14 hrs ago | 1928 Views

Mnangagwa killed presidential age limit motion

15 hrs ago | 4280 Views

US to open $292m Harare embassy in January

15 hrs ago | 5987 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls doctors' demands 'nonsensical'

17 hrs ago | 4942 Views

Mnangagwa confronted

17 hrs ago | 9582 Views

ZIMRA goes after Harare City Council

17 hrs ago | 2405 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in ZBC saga

17 hrs ago | 4473 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa promotes 1 August killings commander

18 hrs ago | 8079 Views

Mnangagwa promotes August 1 massacre commander

18 hrs ago | 2389 Views

BCC ignores burst sewer in my yard

18 hrs ago | 925 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days